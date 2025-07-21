Ethiopia: Southwestern Ethiopia Explores Horticultural Potential Through Avocado, Banana

Southwestern Ethiopia is transforming into a global agricultural powerhouse, focusing on avocado and banana cultivation due to its abundant rainfall, fertile land, and diverse ecosystems, said state's Agriculture Bureau.

The state's Agriculture Bureau Deputy Head Ashenafi Kinfu told the Ethiopian Press Agency(EPA) that over 200,000 hectares of land are currently covered by fruit crops, with bananas alone occupying more than 80,000 hectares. Notably, these crops thrive without irrigation, relying entirely on the region's consistent rainfall for up to eight months annually.

Avocado has taken center stage in the government's horticulture initiative, with ambitions to expand current production from 30,000 hectares to 150,000 hectares within five years. "Avocado has great potential to boost Ethiopia's foreign exchange earnings and food security," Ashenafi said.

A coordinated effort between regional and federal institutions includes supplying improved seedlings, enhancing farmer training, and strengthening market linkages, she said.

This year alone, 240 million seedlings have been prepared under the Green Legacy Initiative, with 48 million being fruit seedlings, 1.8 million of which are avocados, he stated.

While current production supports domestic oil refineries in Jimma and Yirgalem, and others. The state is laying the groundwork to compete on the international market. A federally-funded research team is active in 25 avocado-growing districts to ensure sustainability and market readiness, he explained.

Farmers are producing up to 300 quintals in a traditional way. "If we support this in a modern way, it will make a significant contribution to Ethiopia's foreign exchange earnings, the country's food system, and food security. With this in mind, extensive work is being done," he noted.

The Deputy Head mentioned challenges remain, including shortages of quality seeds, market access, and traditional farming methods. However, regional authorities are addressing these gaps through modernization efforts.

With vast uncultivated land and strong institutional backing, Ethiopia's southwestern state is poised to become a global hub for premium horticultural powerful exports of avocado.