East Africa: Ethiopia-Brazil Economic Partnership Grows Within Brics Framework

A high-level Brazilian business delegation will soon visit Ethiopia to explore concrete trade and investment opportunities, further strengthening bilateral economic ties, Ambassador Jandyr Ferreira Dos Santos said.

Ethiopia and Brazil have been actively exploring avenues for deeper cooperation within the BRICS framework, aiming to drive progress across a range of sectors.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia Jandyr Ferreira Dos Santos stated that bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations has gained momentum following a highly productive meeting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and President LuizInácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Recognizing the importance of expanding economic engagement, the two leaders "agreed to intensify efforts to promote trade and investment across various sectors," he said.

As a direct outcome of that meeting, a high-level Brazilian business delegation will soon travel to Ethiopia to identify concrete opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment, according to the Ambassador.

President Lula's visit to Addis Ababa in February 2024 marked another milestone in the deepening of Ethiopia-Brazil relations--a partnership that has grown significantly in recent years. During the BRICS Summit in Rio, the leaders discussed both bilateral and multilateral issues, reaffirming the bloc's role in upholding multilateralism and pushing for reforms in global governance institutions. "They also reiterated their shared commitment to addressing climate change as a global priority," Jandyr said.

The Ambassador mentioned that the leaders also explored enhanced cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, mining, energy, industry, and environmental protection.

Prime Minister Abiy has confirmed Ethiopia's active participation in COP30, to be held in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025, it was learnt.