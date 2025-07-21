Ethiopia: Empowered Women, Inspire Change

She is from Shakiso, a town in the Guji Zone of the Oromia State, known for its abundant gold reserves.

Though she was too young to understand how gold is crafted into jewelry, she had a strong aspiration to become an architect. Her surroundings also helped her to nurture her creative potential and realize her dream, offering her a platform where she can exercise and develop her talent.

Her schools also gave her the opportunities to develop, practice, and demonstrate her abilities. Especially when they are assigned to create different types of sculptures, no one is competing with her. She often outshone her peers with unmatched skill, allowing her to earn her income at an early age. Even her classmates were paying her to complete their assignments during competitions.

During her school years, Bontu Bekana was deeply admired by her parents and the school community. It seems that her name, "Bontu, an Oromo word which means "pride" in English, seemed to truly reflect her personality, making her a source of pride for her family, school, and the local community.

From her early schooling in Shakiso to her later years in Sululta private schools, Bontu was always at the top of her class. Her academic excellence and character, in turn, led her to be a role model among her friends, teachers, other students, and the surrounding community.

She credits her achievements to her supportive parents, both civil servants who always strived to meet her needs. Especially, her father has been a constant source of encouragement from an early age, guiding her at every step and helping her become the person she is today.

In fact, her mother also had a significant impact, especially in helping her navigate challenges related to womanhood. She provided advice, support, and life lessons that equipped Bontu with the strength, wisdom, and resilience to overcome obstacles.

According to Bontu, raising a girl child always presents many challenges, regardless of whether the family raised her with strict discipline or in a free environment. She shared her own experience in this respect. When they left Shakiso and moved to Sululta, it was much difficult for her to adapt to the new society. The main reason for this was none other than the fact that she is a female.

The way she dressed was urban-oriented, caught everyone's attention, and men were often reluctant to let her pass by peacefully, subjecting her to gender-based harassment, which was difficult to endure. Some even went so far as to label her a "deviant girl."

This pressure eventually compelled her to change her style of dress to conform to societal expectations. However, even this couldn't secure her from harassment, but to faced it with courage and wisdom. Thus, she started acting as if it were her character to protect herself.

Above all, her cleverness in her studies has benefited her a lot. "If a young girl can become a champion at every step, she will overcome her operative authority figures and the trivial issues that try to weigh her down. No one can influence or unload his burden on her," she stated her firm stand.

Being a top student also earned her respect and let them zip up their mouths easily. "She is a modest girl, don't judge her by her clothing," some were saying that in her defense. Even others claimed, "Everything that Bontu touches is right,

Bontu received her first degree in architecture from Hawassa University; though her journey was far from easy. She encountered numerous challenges simply because she is a woman. The first major hurdle was related to her choice of field-engineering-a field that is rarely pursued by young girls for various reasons, including societal and cultural barriers.

She and other female students were tested extensively, with many ultimately being dismissed. In fact, even male students were dismissed; the number of girls, compared to their counterparts, was noticeably high. Sadly, even those female students who outperformed the boys became frustrated and dropped out after witnessing the dismissal of their peers.

This had also had an undesirable impact on her. However, her deep confidence and belief in herself, often expressed in her words, "I can do it, helped her pursue her education further.

"Sometimes, it is disheartening when you have been a top student and later others surpass you. It makes you feel like you are not capable enough any longer, creating a sense of "I cannot make it," leading to frustration and hopelessness," said Architect Bontu, recalling her past experiences.

In particular, she vividly recalled the challenges she faced after scoring the highest marks in the common courses, passing the entrance exam given for her chosen field, and joining the new program.

Even though the area had been her childhood dream, the reality she encountered was quite different. It proved to be highly demanding, requiring her full attention and leaving little room for the simple joys she once took for granted, like enjoying coffee and tea with friends.

As a result, she failed to manage the challenges accordingly, she received unexpected grade in her first year, with many of the students outperforming her. This in turn compelled her to make a decision that went against her lifelong aspiration- she declared her decision to shift to a different field of study that diverged from her childhood dream and stay with her parents.

"As you like," her parents said. Thus, after completing her exams and making up her mind, she returned to her family for a vacation. During her stay, she discussed the situation with them which led her to reconsider her decision and continue her studies.

When Bontu returned to the university, she realized that there were many things she needed to get rid of in order to focus on her studies and achieve her goal, education. One was committing herself fully to meeting the demands of her academic field. Another was to engage meaningful activities in her free time. Thus, she took on the responsibility of tutoring children.

Furthermore, though she didn't have advanced knowledge, she was able to accept and accomplish simple design tasks for others. This experience helped her to gain valuable insights into the profession in many ways, beyond her studies. This has greatly improved her performance, placing her one among the top 100 graduates.

After graduation, Bontu did not return to her family, but spent several months working independently in Hawassa town, driven by her childhood dream of becoming an architect. During this time, she gained experience in interior design consultancy, building sketches, and 3D design. Finally, realizing the benefits of being close to family, she moved to Sululta. At first, she faced rejection. However, as her skills growing, earning her recognition, she began taking on interior and exterior design projects, building a reputation for producing quality work.

As her career progressed, she moved to Addis Ababa and began working at a private firm but soon preferred to work independently, feeling employment didn't suit her. Wanting quicker, and a more tangible results, she transitioned to the construction sector, and joined the Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation, where she currently serves as a project manager and junior architect at the corporation.

Bontu has a lot valuable insights to share with young women, drawn from her education life and work experiences. She believes that families should teach domestic skills without placing undue pressure, as neglecting them can leave girls unprepared for future life's challenges. More importantly, she urges women to believe in their potential and pursue their dreams with the mindset of "I can do it."

"When we realize our potential, we empower not only ourselves, but also others contributing to the betterment of our community and country," she said.

According to Bontu, societal pressure and self-doubt often hold women back, even when they are highly capable. To overcome this, women must recognize their worth, seize every opportunity, and surround themselves with forward-thinking individuals. True growth, comes from self-belief, determination, and building a supportive environment that nurtures ambition, Bontu remarked.