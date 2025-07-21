East Africa: Ethiopia's Steadfast Commitment to Regional Peace, Prosperity

Ethiopia has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering regional security, peace, and cooperation, a policy that has remained consistent across various leadership tenures. This commitment is particularly evident in the country's open-door foreign policy towards its neighbours, reflecting a clear pursuit of mutual prosperity, communal security, and long-lasting peace in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

The country's active engagement in regional issues extends beyond theory, manifesting in substantial practical actions. For decades, a cornerstone of its foreign policy has been its unwavering contribution to stability in Somalia. This continuous support underscores Ethiopia's understanding that the security of one country in the region directly impacts the security of all.

Beyond long-standing engagements, Ethiopia is at the forefront of addressing emerging challenges. The country is actively involved in broader regional efforts to mediate the current crisis in Sudan, showcasing its role as a leading regional mediator and a staunch supporter of peaceful conflict resolution.

Furthermore, the country firmly believes in regional integration, recognizing economic interdependence as a powerful tool for peace and stability. A prime example is the nation's ongoing initiative to unify the region through electric power. This futuristic project aims to interconnect neighboring countries to Ethiopia's growing power grid, thereby propelling regional growth and development.

Ethiopia currently supplies power to Sudan, Kenya, and Djibouti, with recent reports confirming the commencement of electricity exports to Tanzania. This ground-breaking pilot project saw Ethiopian power delivered to Tanzania for the first time, utilizing Kenya's robust high-voltage transmission network. The trial, overseen by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), demonstrated seamless cross-border connectivity. KETRACO's Managing Director confirmed on social media that power from Ethiopia flowed along Kenya's 400kV Suswa-Isinya line, reaching the Kenya-Tanzania interconnector. This operation successfully increased the line's load from 225 megawatts to 262 megawatts, underscoring the corridor's reliability for regional power transmission. This development positions Ethiopia as an increasingly vital regional power supplier, extending its energy influence beyond its immediate neighbours.

In addition to infrastructure development, Ethiopia champions human capital development. By offering scholarship opportunities to students from neighboring countries, Ethiopia aims to foster education as a bridge-builder for a common future. Such programs are designed to cultivate a new generation of leaders capable of enhancing responsive regional integration and driving shared development.

Most recently, this commitment was highlighted by a training program for East African diplomats. The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), hosted three-day training for diplomats from six East African countries: Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda. This initiative underscores Ethiopia's belief that its ambitious goal of becoming a model of prosperity for Africa by 2030 is inextricably linked to the peace and development of the wider Horn of Africa region.

During the program's opening, MoFA Chief of Staff Adam Tesfaye emphasized the formidable and interconnected challenges facing the region, including terrorism, forced migration, civil unrest, and illicit arms trafficking. He stressed that these complex issues transcend national borders and require collective action. "The Horn of Africa is taking important steps to overcome these formidable challenges, but much more is needed," Adam stated. "This training program represents a crucial initiative that brings together our collective wisdom and commitment to forge a shared path toward stability and development."

Adam reiterated Ethiopia's foreign policy priority on regional ties and neighbourly relations, citing the country's long-standing role in fostering dialogue and hosting peace talks within the region. He reaffirmed Ethiopia's view that its national interest in prosperity, peace, and stability is an integral part of the region's destiny. The training program was designed to strengthen regional cooperation, foster mutual understanding, and build robust networks for collaborative engagement on shared challenges. It also aims to empower diplomats to more effectively represent regional interests on the global stage. Adam expressed hope that the professional connections and friendships forged during the training would contribute to lasting peace and prosperity throughout the Horn of Africa.

"Ethiopia has long inspired dialogue and diplomacy in the region and hosted regional peace talks," Adam noted. "While Ethiopia is steadfastly pursuing a visionary goal to become a model of prosperity in Africa by 2030, we fully understand that such a vision can be made possible and is sustained through strong regional collaboration and integration for the common good of our peoples."

The program serves as a practical demonstration of Ethiopia's dedication to supporting cooperative efforts among diplomats, ultimately aiming to advance common goals on the international diplomatic stage and secure a more stable and prosperous future for the entire region.

According to the IFA Facebook page, this comprehensive program aimed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of modern diplomacy, with a strong focus on African issues.

The training agenda featured a diverse range of critical topics designed to enhance diplomatic engagement and foster regional stability. Early sessions delved into the "Historical Development of Pan-Africanism," providing a foundational understanding of the continent's unity aspirations, and honed skills in "Negotiation & Networking in Africa's Diplomacy."

A significant portion of the program was dedicated to "Hydro Politics," specifically addressing the sensitive issue of Nile River Water issues. Ambassador Ibrahim Idris Ibrahim presented an in-depth case study on the Nile River, analyzing legal frameworks guiding transboundary water cooperation and strategies for enhancing diplomatic engagement in water resource management. This was complemented by a session led by Dr. Gashaw Ayferam on "Water as a Source of Political Conflict and Cooperation and the Role of Energy for Regional Integration," highlighting the dual role of water and the importance of effective governance and equitable resource distribution to mitigate tensions.

The geopolitical landscape of the continent was explored in sessions on the "Geopolitics of the Horn of Africa." Fitsum Girma Demissie presented "Ethiopia's Strategic Framework for Regional Cooperation: Navigating Global Interests in the Horn of Africa," outlining Ethiopia's key initiatives, the role of IGAD, and the influence of major powers in the region, emphasizing commitments to economic integration and peaceful dispute resolution.

The program culminated with a crucial session on "Peacekeeping & Peace-making in Africa," presented by Dr. Amare Kenaw. This segment explored UN-led peacekeeping missions, including their mandates, challenges, and successes, and discussed African Union initiatives and hybrid missions, emphasizing collaborative approaches for stability on the continent. Expert speakers throughout the program included prominent figures such as Prof. Biruk Hailu and Amb. Minelik Alemu, who contributed to what participants described as "exciting discussions" and a vital step towards fostering peace and effective diplomacy in Africa.

Such initiatives not only facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building but also reinforce the bonds of cooperation and solidarity among nations in the region.

Ethiopia's consistent emphasis on collaborative solutions and its proactive engagement in regional affairs solidify its position as a vital player in promoting a stable, prosperous and integrated East Africa. This enduring approach, rooted in a deep understanding of shared destinies, continues to shape the geopolitical landscape of the region.