Ethiopia Prioritizes Indigenous Trees in Ambitious 2.7 Bln Seedling Drive

New Green Legacy budget fund to bolster climate resilience, job creationADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia plans to plant 2.7 billion indigenous seedlings this rainy season, signaling a major shift in the Green Legacy Initiative toward native species that boost biodiversity and climate resilience.

According to Ethiopian Forestry Development (EFD), the indigenous seedlings are part of a broader goal to plant 7.5 billion trees during the current planting season.

The EFD 's GLI and Plant Forestation Lead Executive Officer Aberu Tena told The Ethiopian Herald that the push for native trees aims to reverse decades of environmental degradation caused by overreliance on fast-growing but non-native species.

"Previously, many farmers focused on exotic species due to their quick growth," Aberu explained. "Now, we are seeing a nationwide effort to reintroduce indigenous trees, which are more effective at regulating ecosystems, improving biodiversity, and mitigating climate change."

Since its launch six years ago, the GLI has overseen the planting of approximately 40 billion seedlings across Ethiopia. The initiative is now evolving to focus on quality, sustainability, and ecosystem restoration rather than sheer numbers.

EFD estimates that over 54 million hectares of land in Ethiopia are degraded, with the government committed to restoring at least 22 million hectares by 2030 under global environmental pledges. To support this effort, the House of People's Representatives recently ratified the GLI and Landscape Restoration Special Fund, which mandates the allocation of 0.5% to 1% of the national budget for restoration activities. The fund is effective from the current Ethiopian fiscal year and is expected to significantly enhance reforestation, reverse land degradation, and increase forest coverage through sustained public investment.

Beyond its environmental impact, the GLI is also being leveraged as an economic tool. The initiative is generating rural and urban employment opportunities and promoting agroforestry practices that support local livelihoods.

"Forests directly contribute about 6% to the national GDP and another 8% indirectly, totaling 14%," Aberu noted. "That's why investing in forestry is not only about the environment--it's about the economy, too."

Ethiopia has already seen progress in reducing deforestation, with official figures showing a 27% decline in deforestation rates thanks to efforts under the GLI. Restoration of degraded lands and protection of natural forests are central to this achievement.

As the rainy season continues, the government hopes that the intensified focus on indigenous species will mark a turning point in Ethiopia's environmental recovery and set a model for climate adaptation efforts across Africa.