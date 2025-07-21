Ethiopia: North Shewa Aims High for 2025 Harvest

- The North Shewa Zone of the Amhara State expects to harvest over 20.1 million quintals of crops during the 2025 harvest season, according to the Zonal Agriculture Department.

The Department's Extension Communication Team Leader Tale Lemma told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that several preparatory activities have been undertaken to increase both crop production and productivity, particularly for the meher season.

"As part of our target, we are working to cultivate 549,621 hectares of land with major food crops including teff, sorghum, wheat, barley, and pulses," he said. "We are distributing artificial fertilizers and high-quality seeds to farmers across the zone to help meet this production goal."

The official highlighted that efforts are underway to modernize agriculture in the zone. "Farmers are being encouraged to adopt agricultural packages and mechanized farming. So far, 10 percent of farmland is being plowed using tractors," he noted.

To enhance harvesting efficiency, farmers are also being supported to use modern harvesters and threshers, and the number of mechanized farming tools in the zone continues to rise. According to Tale, the regional government, in collaboration with the federal government, has facilitated access to farm machinery through subsidized loans. "This year alone, 15 tractors have been distributed to farmers with just a 20 percent down payment," he added.

In parallel with crop production, the zone is contributing to the state's reforestation efforts. The plan for this year includes planting 250 million trees, building on previous environmental restoration campaigns.

"Over the past five to six years, more than 1.6 billion seedlings have been planted in the state, with 84 percent successfully nurtured," Tale concluded.