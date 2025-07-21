East Africa: Ethiopia Invites Foreign Investors to Unlock Lucrative Agribusiness Opportunities

- The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) is urging foreign investors to explore Ethiopia's rapidly growing agriculture sector, which offers a wide range of high-potential investment opportunities-- from agro-processing to livestock production and machinery manufacturing.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), MoA's Agricultural Investment and Input Sector State Minister Sofia Kassa (PhD) emphasized that Ethiopia presents a fertile ground for agribusiness investment, driven by growing demand, untapped resources, and government support.

"Ethiopia's agriculture sector holds immense promise. From mechanization to agro-processing and livestock value chains, the opportunities for mutually beneficial investment are vast," she said.

One critical area highlighted by the State Minister is the shortage of agricultural machinery. She noted that the sector's mechanization drive is hindered by limited access to equipment, much of which requires foreign currency for import. "We invite investors to produce or assemble machinery locally--this would not only meet domestic demand but also promote shared growth," she added.

Sofia also spotlighted Ethiopia's modern livestock infrastructure, including over 10 internationally certified animal slaughterhouses, which she said are often overlooked. With Ethiopia ranking as Saudi Arabia's top supplier of fresh meat during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, the demand for quality meat is growing rapidly--offering profitable investment opportunities in animal fattening and husbandry.

The State Minister further pointed to untapped potential in agro-processing, particularly for seasonal produce such as tomatoes and onions, which frequently go to waste due to a lack of processing facilities. "Local agro-processing investment could reduce post-harvest losses and cut foreign currency expenditures on imported processed goods," she noted.

In the fruit and vegetable sub-sector, the absence of cold storage and cold chain logistics remains a major barrier. Sofia encouraged investors to engage in cold chain development, especially in light of the European Union's new EUDR regulations requiring the shipment of perishable goods with proper cold storage infrastructure.

"Ethiopia is ready for agricultural transformation, and we are calling on investors to partner with us in creating a modern, competitive, and sustainable sector," she concluded.

