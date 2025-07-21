Ethiopia: Scholar - Unity, Shared Gains Vital for Nile Riparian Nations

- Nile Basin countries should intensify collective efforts toward shared prosperity and acknowledge Ethiopia's right to develop through the sustainable use of the Blue Nile River, an international relations scholar has emphasized.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, a Political Science and International Relations Prof. Biruk Hailu stated that Ethiopia is pursuing a win-win approach to development by equitably utilizing its natural resources, including the Abbay River.

"Ethiopia is working to harness its vast water potential in a manner that is peaceful, equitable, and consistent with international law," Biruk noted. This effort is aimed at accelerating both national and regional development without causing harm to other countries, he stated.

The professor highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to improving the livelihoods of its citizens while also supplying electricity to neighboring nations. He called on all Nile riparian countries to cooperate in the sustainable development of shared natural resources for the collective benefit of their populations.

He opined that African countries have the capacity to collaborate effectively and drive meaningful development. "We must promote teamwork, share experiences, and support one another to ensure mutual success,"he stressed.

Biruk further underscored the importance of developing Nile Basin resources to generate clean energy, increase access to electricity, and reduce deforestation caused by reliance on firewood.

"I believe we have many common interests that can be addressed through dialogue and cooperation around the Nile. Such collaboration can foster socioeconomic progress in all riparian states," he added.

The Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) on the Nile River Basin officially came into force on October 13, 2024. The CFA establishes the Nile River Basin Commission (NRBC), the first multilateral institutional mechanism designed to promote the equitable and reasonable use of Nile waters. The agreement is the product of over a decade of negotiations among nine Nile Basin countries. However, Egypt and Sudan have not yet endorsed the pact.