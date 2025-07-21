Ethiopia: Innovation in Action - Bishoftu Polytechnic Spurs Agricultural Transformation

- Bishoftu Polytechnic College is making strides in supporting Ethiopia's agricultural modernization by developing locally fabricated threshing machines aimed at enhancing post-harvest productivity and reducing farmers' dependency on costly imported machinery.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, college trainer Workaferaw Shafi said the initiative reflects a practical response to the government's call for innovation-driven agricultural development. The college has designed and built a thresher capable of processing and cleaning between 10 to 15 quintals of crops per hour, offering a reliable and cost-effective alternative to imported combine harvesters.

"This machine performs all the essential functions of a combine but at a fraction of the cost," Workaferaw explained. "It opens up enormous opportunities for small and medium-scale farmers to improve efficiency, reduce post-harvest losses, and expand their operations."

The rising cost of imported combines has placed a heavy burden on many Ethiopian farmers. By producing agricultural machinery locally, Bishoftu Polytechnic is not only reducing this financial strain but also helping foster a generation of homegrown, solution-oriented innovators.

The trainer emphasized that the college's efforts align with national priorities to accelerate agricultural development and ensure food security. "We are committed to empowering farmers with affordable and practical tools that meet their everyday needs. Our work goes hand in hand with the government's strategy to modernize agriculture and create self-reliant farming communities," he noted.

Beyond machinery, the college is also collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to deliver training in compost fertilizer application and entrepreneurial skills, helping farmers maximize their output and adopt sustainable practices. According to Workaferaw, the college is heavily invested in research and development, focusing on both pre-harvest and post-harvest technologies to address systemic challenges in the agriculture sector.

Participation in national skills competitions, he added, enables the institution to showcase its innovations while demonstrating that vocational education and training (TVET) can play a pivotal role in solving real-world problems and driving economic growth.

"We believe that every stakeholder has a responsibility to help transform Ethiopia's agricultural landscape," Workaferaw said. "With the right investment in technical education and innovation, we can unlock the full potential of our agriculture and improve the livelihoods of countless farmers."

As Ethiopia continues to prioritize homegrown solutions to economic challenges, Bishoftu Polytechnic College is emerging as a model institution for how technical education can directly contribute to national development and rural prosperity.