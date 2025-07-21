Namibia: French National Day Celebrates Shared Principles, Cultural Connection

The spirit of friendship and continued cooperation was at the heart of this year's French National Day (Bastille Day) celebration.

Hosted by French ambassador to Namibia Cécile Vigneau at the Residence of France in Windhoek, the annual event welcomed diverse guests to an afternoon of commemoration, French music and cuisine.

Attendees included members of parliament, the local French community, the diplomatic corps as well as representatives from civil society, the business community, the media and the cultural sector.

Celebrated artist Lize Ehlers opened proceedings with stirring renditions of the French and Namibian national anthems and Vigneau noted deputy minister of international relations and trade Jenelly Matundu as an honoured guest.

Bastille Day observes the storming of the Bastille prison on 14 July 1789 - a key event of the French Revolution, which culminated in the end of France's monarchy.

"It would take almost a century for the French republic to establish itself definitively, proudly displaying the motto 'liberty, equality, fraternity' on the pediments of public buildings and adopting a democratic regime," said Vigneau in her opening remarks.

"Every day and everywhere, in all our countries, these values are being challenged, but they remain a goal, an ideal, that we must pursue tirelessly."

Drawing attention to leaders and powers who have decided to break away from multilateralism, international law and principles adopted after the Second World War, Vigneau highlighted some contemporary examples.

"This is the case in its most extreme form in Gaza and Ukraine. It is also the case when it comes to the withdrawal from international agreements that are nonetheless fundamental to our common destiny," said Vigneau.

"Like Namibia, and along with its European Union partners, France remains deeply attached to these common principles and is determined to defend them."

Vigneau reaffirmed France's partnership with Namibia - one rooted in the political solidarities of the early 1980s, when Swapo opened an office in Paris.

"France has been a reliable partner to Namibia in areas such as education, renewable energy, health, biodiversity conservation and cultural exchange. We deeply appreciate France's continued support and collaboration including through the French Development Agency and other bilateral and multilateral frameworks," said Matundu in her keynote address.

Matundu also noted ongoing collaboration and partnerships between French and Namibian companies, particularly in the areas of energy, mining, tourism, hospitality, waste management and capacity building.

"We look forward to expanding trade and investment opportunities, particularly in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, tourism and value-added agriculture," said Matundu.

"Equally important is the cooperation between our two countries on the multilateral forum. France and Namibia continue to work closely on global challenges such as peace and security, climate change and sustainable development."

Matundu further highlighted ongoing cultural cooperation through the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) which she described as "a vibrant platform to share and celebrate the richness of France and Namibia's respective histories, languages, arts and traditions".

The FNCC was also a highlight of Vigneau's address as the organisation celebrates its 25th year at its current location in Windhoek.

"Culture, education and the arts are at the heart of the partnership between France and Namibia," said Vigneau.

"Thanks to the vision of two leaders, founding president of the Namibian nation Sam Nujoma and French president François Mitterrand, the creation of the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre was decided just after independence," said Vigneau.

"It is a fully bi-national structure, supported by both governments, a venue for artists, performances and civil society debates, a place which is fully integrated in the landscape of Namibian cultural organisations as its founders had envisioned, where generations can meet, and which wants to respond to the aspirations of young people."

Vigneau then took a moment to welcome all the artists, civil society actors, institutions, professors and students who have contributed to the existence and life of the FNCC.

Vigneau acknowledged the work of FNCC director Martin Beyer and his team, and thanked the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, represented by deputy minister Dino Ballotti, for its support.

"On 1 December this year, FNCC will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its current venue, located in the heart of Windhoek. French president Jacques Chirac attended the groundbreaking ceremony with the founding president, Sam Nujoma," said Vigneau.

"We are counting on all of you to attend and celebrate this landmark."

Bastille Day's formal proceedings included champagne toasts to the continued health of presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia as well as to the continued friendship between the two nations.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com