Namibia: Prisca Anyolo Bids Farewell to Miss Namibia Title

Prisca Anyolo will officially hand over her Miss Namibia title at the pageant's grand finale at Ongwediva tomorrow. Her exit marks the end of a year spent promoting sustainable development projects, youth empowerment and local entrepreneurship.

Reflecting on her time as Miss Namibia, Anyolo says the past year

challenged her to grow and serve in new ways.

"It's been a very personal journey. I had to grow, take on leadership and use my voice to serve the country," she told The Weekender.

While her public appearances included media engagements and community visits, she says much of the work was about connecting with people and supporting projects on the ground.

One of the key initiatives she launched during her reign was Crowning Gardens, a project focused on improving food security in informal settlements and rural areas through greenhouse farming.

"The most significant moment was when the first greenhouse was built in the Havana area," she says.

The initiative, aimed at promoting self-sustaining food production, helps households in under-resourced communities gain access to fresh produce.

"Knowing that families would have access to food they grow themselves made me proud. It showed that even a small project can make a real difference."

The programme also offers skills training in sustainable farming, enabling some participants to pursue greenhouse gardening as a long-term source of food and income.

Although the initiative received attention, Anyolo admits her year was not without difficulties; balancing personal growth, public responsibilities, and media attention was demanding.

"Managing expectations - my own and those of others - was one of the hardest things. I got through it by staying grounded and remembering my purpose."

She also acknowledges the support she received from the Miss Namibia team.

"They reminded me to be myself and to lead with intention. That is what I hope to leave behind for the next titleholder."

Her advice to the incoming Miss Namibia is simple: "Be true to yourself, lead with purpose, and make the year your own. It's not about being perfect - it's about doing meaningful work."

Throughout her reign, Anyolo used the platform to speak about social development, particularly encouraging young people to get involved in service and entrepreneurship. She took part in several mentoring and motivational sessions, media campaigns and youth-centred dialogues.

"You're elected for a reason," she says. "This title can be used to highlight important work that often goes unnoticed."

As she prepares to step down, Anyolo says her focus will remain on growing Crowning Gardens and expanding it into other regions.

"I plan to continue the project, adding more gardens and including other sustainable food ideas in rural and low-income communities," she says.

Anyolo also intends to return to her studies, focusing on international communication and media. Alongside this, she will continue building her business, Elysian, which provides beauty services and bridal products.

She describes the business as a way to promote economic empowerment among women by offering them platforms to learn, work and earn within the beauty sector.

"Elysian started small, but has grown steadily. It now offers bridal services, makeup, hair braiding, nails and dress rentals."

She says future plans include expanding services and training opportunities for women who want to enter the beauty industry.

"I want to build something that doesn't only serve clients, but also provides work opportunities and skills training. The business must do more than just make people look good - it should also uplift."

NEW CHAPTERS AT ONGWEDIVA

This year's Miss Namibia finale will be held at the Queens Hall at the Ongwediva Trade Fair, making it the first time the national event takes place in the northern part of the country.

Themed 'Celebrating Legacy, Embodying Unity', the event also includes the Miss Teen Namibia crowning on 18 July, followed by the Miss Namibia title event the next night.

As part of the finalists' cultural orientation, contestants recently visited the Ondonga Palace, where they met King Fillemon Nangolo. During the visit, the king donated a heifer and pledged N$30 000 to support the new Miss Namibia.

Organisers say the new pageant winner will receive a prize package valued at almost N$1 million. This includes a new car, a fully furnished home valued at N$750 000, and a range of cash, wellness, fashion and lifestyle prizes. The support comes from the National Housing Enterprise and other private sponsors.

"This pageant is no longer only about beauty," the organisers say in a statement. "It's about national identity, cultural pride and community impact."

STEPPING DOWN, NOT BACK

As she prepares to hand over the crown, Anyolo says she is not stepping away from public life, but rather moving into the next phase of her work.

She believes her reign helped shift expectations of what Miss Namibia can be.

"The crown wasn't a final goal. It was a way to reach people, share ideas and help communities grow," she says.

For her, the title was a chance to build a platform for long-term change.

"Even though I'm leaving the stage, I'm taking the experience with me into everything I do next."