Namibia: Water Scarcity in Omusati, a Crisis That Cannot Be Ignored

Despite being one of Namibia's regions most naturally endowed with rain water, the Omusati region increasingly finds itself at the centre of a growing water crisis.

With relatively high rainfall and seasonal floodwaters flowing from Angola through the Cuvelai-Iishana system, the region should be thriving, its communities, livestock and agricultural activities sustained by this natural abundance.

Instead, residents are grappling with chronic water shortages.

Not because of scarcity but because of decades of neglect, deteriorating infrastructure, and a persistent failure to invest in long-term, sustainable water management solutions.

One of the key contributors to this crisis is the continued failure to rehabilitate man-made lakes and water catchment systems constructed nearly 30 years ago.

These structures were originally built to harvest and store floodwater and rain during the wet season, providing a reliable water source for communities throughout the year.

Over time, many of these lakes have become clogged with silt and debris, severely limiting their storage capacity.

Despite repeated calls from affected residents, little has been done to restore these vital water-harvesting systems.

HOPE TAKES A HIT

In the early 2000s, the government introduced a promising initiative to connect rural communities in the Omusati region to piped water systems.

Many households invested their hard-earned savings to extend tap water directly to their homes, believing the new infrastructure would bring lasting relief.

For many, it was not merely a financial investment, it was an act of hope, dignity, and survival.

Unfortunately, this hope has been eroded over time.

Since around 2017, many villages have experienced frequent and prolonged water interruptions.

In some areas, taps remain dry for weeks or months, with water flowing only briefly during the early hours of the morning and even then, at minimal pressure.

Families are forced to wake in the middle of the night to fill buckets or rely on unsafe water sources.

During the dry season, you will be shocked to see individuals buying just 25 litres of water for N$5 from those who can afford to transport and sell it, turning water into a commodity many cannot afford.

This lack of water not only affects basic household needs but also undermines food security.

LIVES ON THE LINE

Many residents want to grow backyard gardens to support their families or generate income.

However, without consistent water, these plans cannot materialise.

Meanwhile, livestock, a key part of rural life and survival is left without adequate water, forcing farmers to travel long distances in search of supply.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking consequence of this crisis is the loss of life.

Every dry season, children and elderly community members risk their lives by digging in dry oshanas and seasonal lakes in desperate search of water.

The loose soil often collapses, trapping or burying them alive.

These tragedies are entirely preventable and reflect the urgent need for safer, community, managed water alternatives.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Restoring seasonal lakes and catchments could offer a cost-effective, nature-based solution to recurring shortages.

Desilting, repairing embankments and establishing local water management committees can revitalise these systems and reduce dependence on failing pipelines.

Upgrading booster pumps and enhancing rural water governance would further strengthen community resilience and ensure more equitable access.

One of the most pressing concerns is the lack of effective communication and accountability.

Many community members report that when they contact the relevant authorities, they receive vague explanations or are told that the water pressure is low.

This reflects a noticeable lack of transparency, urgency, and a coordinated strategy to address the crisis.

This issue is not only about poor service delivery; it touches on a deeper constitutional obligation.

The Namibian Constitution clearly states that the state must promote the welfare of the people by ensuring a "consistent supply of safe drinking water".

For thousands of Namibians, this right exists only on paper. The reality on the ground tells a different story.

URGENCY NEEDED

The question then arises: Where is the urgency to fix this?

How many more lives must be lost before access to water is prioritised?

Solutions are available. What is needed now is strong political will and strategic investment.

The rehabilitation of man-made lakes, the strengthening of water harvesting infrastructure, and the maintenance of pipelines and pumps must take centre stage.

Equally vital is the involvement of communities in the management and monitoring of local water resources.

By building a responsive, transparent and accountable system, we can create lasting improvements in water security.

Water is not a privilege, it is a fundamental human right.

Especially in regions blessed with seasonal abundance like the Omusati region, no one should have to suffer because of poor planning or lack of action.

Clean water sustains life, health and dignity. The time to act is now.