Namibia: Boys' Trip

What comes to mind when you hear boys' trip?

For us men, it's excitement, freedom and a much-needed breather. For our partners, probably a bit of stress - imagining all sorts of disruption and chaos.

But here's the truth: boys' trips aren't just about late nights and loud laughs; they're about men being themselves. No filters. No pressure. Just genuine connection and brotherhood.

We talk nonsense, share our struggles, drop some real talk, and come back lighter, clearer and more grounded. It's not just a trip - it's a reset. A space where ideas flow, jokes are shared and friendships grow stronger. Sure, there's some drinking - maybe a little too much - but at the core, it's therapy in disguise.

Ladies, don't stress. We're not out here starting new families. We're just recharging with the boys.

What's particularly important - and often overlooked - is that men need to get away more, not to run from responsibility, but to reconnect with their friends, brothers and peers.

Being away from your partner, even briefly, gives you the chance to experience how others live, think and do things. It's a learning opportunity. And life, after all, is about learning.

Take this example: Johan never buys his wife flowers because he doesn't see the point. But then he goes on a trip with Marko, who buys flowers for his wife every month without fail. Suddenly, Johan is exposed to that idea. If he's smart, he'll take that inspiration home - and maybe that simple gesture brings peace and joy into his household as well. That's the power of exposure.

A boys' trip doesn't have to be wild or extravagant. It could be a hunting weekend, a fishing trip, a training camp, a getaway to the countryside, or just a weekend off the grid. It doesn't even have to include alcohol. It's not about partying; it's about presence and bonding.

There is one important rule: no one brings their partner. Not because women aren't welcome, but because it changes the dynamic and defeats the purpose of a boys' trip.

I grew up in an extended household where the boys' room was called Mshasho. It was a blessed space. We shared stories before bed, spoke about our day, our struggles, our wins. As the youngest in the room, I absorbed wisdom from the older guys.

That environment shaped me. And it only existed because we had a space to just be men together.

As men, we miss out if we never spend time with just the boys. If it's always you and your partner, you're missing an entire part of your identity.

However, there's a big difference between friends and people you know.

A boys' trip shouldn't be with people you barely talk to - it should be with your real circle, the ones who check in on you weekly, the ones who know your life, not just your name.

And money shouldn't be an excuse. You don't need to fly to Cape Town. Even a trip to a nearby spot - somewhere without network - can do wonders. But for it to truly work, it should be at least three people. The more, the better.

I know the Afrikaans guys have their vis vang and jag trippies - a brilliant concept that allow them to unplug and reset - but the sad truth is, in some black communities, our idea of friendship is limited to people we party with. We go to loud clubs, drink, laugh, but when something real happens, nobody shows up.

Why? Because we were never real friends to begin with. What deep conversations can you have in a noisy club, when everyone is tipsy? Very few.

A boys' trip is more than a getaway. It's therapy. It's bonding. It's a mirror to your own life. So plan it. Keep it simple. Keep it pure. And most importantly, keep it real.

If you can manage two or three trips a year - go for it. Make the most of every moment. And when you're back, share those juicy stories with your partner. I promise, they'll be eager to hear every detail.

- Meneer_SK is a passionate voice for men, advocating on issues that matter to men. Follow him on Instagram: @Meneer_SK