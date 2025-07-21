Namibia: Steenkamp Warns Teachers Against Absenteeism and Drunkenness After Zambezi Parents Protest

Minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts, and culture Sanet Steenkamp has warned teachers against being absent and reporting to work under the influence of alcohol.

Steenkamp was responding to recent demonstrations by parents in the Zambezi region about teachers' inappropriate conduct at two schools.

The parents of pupils at Alufea Sampofu Combined School and Mafuta Combined School have staged separate demonstrations.

In a petition handed over to regional education director Alex Sikume, parents claim three teachers at Alufea Sampofu abuse sick leave, do not teach children properly, arrive at school drunk, undermine the principal's authority, and create an unfavourable environment.

The Mafuta petition complains about a teacher who, according to the parents, is always late, verbally abuses pupils and parents, is unprofessional, and has a disruptive attitude.

Both petitions outlined that this teacher's conduct is not in accordance with the Basic Education Act, and parents fear that their children are not getting the education they require to excel.

They are demanding that mentioned teachers be transferred immediately.

Steenkamp yesterday said the ministry will not tolerate ill-disciplined teachers, therefore schools' management and regional directorates countrywide should not tolerate absenteeism and drunken teachers either.

"Furthermore, any inappropriate conduct of teachers towards a pupil, such as violence, discrimination, stigma, and sexual exploitation is also unacceptable.

"This is a stern warning for teachers who take the profession for granted that due process would be followed and they would be charged under the Public Service Act," she said.

Steenkamp said the directorate should launch an internal investigation into the claims.

"The regional directorate should look at the performance of these pupils taught by these teachers. Interview pupils and also give the implicated teachers the right to reply. These are the appropriate steps that need to be taken, although it might take some time," she said.

The minister said teachers will soon be licensed, as the ministry is in the process of finalising the bill to establish a professional teachers' council, which will regulate the ethical standards for the teachers' code of conduct.

"Teachers must understand that we have to serve with integrity, even if you are deep in the remote areas," she said.

Sikume said the directorate has launched an investigation into the claims and would take appropriate action based on its findings.

"Our actions will be guided by the findings of the investigation," he said.