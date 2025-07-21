Africa: Top Security Experts to Converge in Lagos for Sascon 2025, Tackle Insecurity, Terrorism in Africa

20 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — In a major step toward addressing the rising security challenges facing Sub-Saharan Africa, ASIS International Lagos Chapter 206 has announced plans to host a landmark security summit in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tagged the Sub-Saharan Africa Security Conference (SASCON) 2025, the two-day event will bring together Africa's top security professionals, innovators, and policymakers to brainstorm and proffer solutions to growing concerns around terrorism, cyber threats, border security, and infrastructure protection.

Chairman of ASIS Lagos Chapter 206, Adedeji Oduba, disclosed the development while briefing journalists in Lagos over the weekend. He described the upcoming conference, slated for July 22-23, 2025, as a game-changing platform for bold discussions, strategic collaboration, and cutting-edge innovation in the security space.

"The 2025 theme, 'Strategic Approaches to Security in Complex Africa', highlights the urgent need for adaptable and multi-dimensional responses to today's increasingly sophisticated threats and shifting socio-political realities," Oduba said.

He stressed that SASCON 2025 will serve as a premier platform for knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and the formation of strategic partnerships aimed at shaping the future of security across Africa.

The conference will feature: World-class keynote speakers from government, the private sector, and international security agencies

Panel sessions focused on terrorism, cyber threats, border control, fintech security, and infrastructure resilience

A technology exhibition showcasing the latest security tools and innovations

Networking opportunities with CEOs, CSOs, military leaders, risk consultants, policymakers, and security experts

Oduba revealed that the conference is expected to attract over 500 participants daily from across Nigeria and other African countries including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cameroon.

He added that SASCON 2025 would not only deepen regional cooperation but also promote the advancement of professional security standards and best practices under the ASIS framework.

"In an era of evolving threats, SASCON 2025 aims to foster cross-border collaboration and support the development of robust, context-specific solutions for Africa's most urgent security needs," Oduba concluded.

