Nigeria: Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, Bikiya Graham-Douglas Return With New Drama

Five 2 Media Entertainment has announced its return to the Nigerian film industry with the upcoming release of "Remi X Nneoma," a new drama exploring themes of love, grief and female relationships. The film which boasts an all-female creative leadership team is described as a contemporary interpretation of the biblical story of Ruth and Naomi, focusing on the process of rebuilding life after experiencing significant loss.

Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, Executive Producer for Five 2 Media Entertainment, leads the production, while Bikiya Graham-Douglas, serves as the producer and also holds a starring role. Directed by Lyndsey Efejuku, with music supervision by Kalinè, the star-studded cast includes Bisola Aiyeola, Liz Benson Ameye, Uche Montana, Ifeanyi Kalu, Eucharia Anunobi, Martha Ehinome, Kelechi Udegbe, Tina Mba, Kunle Coker, and Buchi Franklin.

Written by Priye Diri and Adelarin Awotedu, the film aims to address the emotional aspects of widowhood, societal expectations placed on women and the significance of interpersonal connections. The film follows Remi, a young woman grappling with the sudden loss of her husband. It tells the poignant story of the Amadi women, bound by a shared tragedy. Following their loss, Nneoma decides to stay in Ikwerre among her people, and her daughter-in-law Remi insists on staying by her side. In the stillness that follows their grief amid diverse challenges, Remi finds an unexpected love, opening the door for both women to heal and discover the hope of a new beginning.

Solate revealed that the project is a personal journey, which she anticipates will resonate with audiences, particularly women. "It's a deeply personal journey. But it's also one that so many people, especially women will relate to. The pain, the decisions, the quiet strength. It's all very real."

On her part, Bikiya stated that the film aims to portray women making autonomous choices in difficult circumstances. "This is a story about rewriting the rules. About women who decide to choose their own path, even when it's hard."