South Africa: 'We Are Talking to Everyone,' Says Mbalula As DA Remains Defiant On Appropriation Bill

The fractures in the Government of National Unity will take centre stage on Wednesday when the National Assembly votes on the Appropriation Bill. Given the DA's refusal to support the budget votes of ANC ministers who are accused of wrongdoing, things are going to get tricky.

The next few days will be crucial in South Africa's Budget process as the National Assembly votes on the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, 23 July. Once again, the two biggest Government of National Unity (GNU) parties are not on the same page.

Speaking to journalists in Cape Town on Sunday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the ANC was engaging with various parties to try to pass the Bill. "As of now and today, we are talking to everyone."

The Appropriation Bill sets out allocations to departments from the national Budget.

In previous iterations of the Budget, the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have been at loggerheads, including, among other issues, over the VAT hike, which landed in court. Both parties, however, accepted and passed the fiscal framework in June.

Now, there's another dispute between the parties.

