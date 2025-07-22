South Africa: Ramaphosa Axes Nkabane As Higher Education Minister After Seta Appointments Saga

Buti Manamela has been announced as the new Minister of Higher Education and Training.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Minister of Higher Education Nobuhle Nkabane from his Cabinet.

Nkabane's sacking comes amid allegations of corruption over the appointments of the chairpersons of the 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities (Seta) boards that included ANC members.

In a statement on Monday night, 21 July, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa had appointed Buti Manamela as the new Minister of Higher Education and Training. Manamela was previously deputy minister of Higher Education and Training.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Dr Nobuhle Nkabane from the role of Minister and Higher Education and Training and has, in terms of Section 91 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, appointed Mr Buti Kgwaridi Manamela, Minister of Higher Education and Training. Mr Manamela was, until this appointment, serving as Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, a role he held from the 6th administration," read the statement.

Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube as deputy minister.

"Dr Dube's long government leadership experience includes serving as MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs and Premier of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal, amongst other roles," the...