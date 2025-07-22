Rwanda: Kigali Paramount Hotel to Host Major Scientific Conference

From Wednesday to Thursday, this week, Kigali Paramount Hotel will be a beehive of activities. Delegates from around the world will meet at a major scientific conference to talk about how innovating safe synthetic applications can help Africa to attain sustainable development.

Mount Kigali University's School of Health Sciences teamed up with SynBio Africa to organise this event that has attracted researchers, policymakers, scientists, and industry professionals from across the world.

The university's health sciences students are also expected to attend the conference.

Discussions will be under the theme: 'From Lab to Market; Leveraging Safe Innovations in Synthetic Biology and AI for Africa's Bioeconomy.'

SBA4.0 International Synthetic Biology and Biosecurity Conference in Africa will spotlight groundbreaking research and practical applications in synthetic biology and artificial intelligence. It will showcase innovations in agriculture, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and industrial biotechnology.

The guest of honour will be the Director General of National Industrial Research and Development agency, Dr Chritian Sekomo Birame. He

praised the university for initiating the conference to be held in Rwanda.

"This is a step in the right direction as Rwanda stands to learn a lot from this conference as it will address global challenges and solutions on bio-innovation", he said.

Participants can use this opportunity to exchange knowledge and foster partnerships.

Lined up during the two-day event is a rich programme that includes keynote speeches, interactive workshops, scientific poster sessions, and high-level panel discussions. These sessions are designed to promote innovation, bridge knowledge gaps, and develop actionable strategies for Africa's most pressing challenges.

According to Geoffrey Otim, CEO of SynBio Africa, "This conference represents a pivotal step for Africa's bioeconomy. We are bringing together diverse voices to shape a future where synthetic biology and AI are not just scientific tools, but catalysts for economic transformation and public health resilience. SBA4.0 is more than a gathering -- it's a launchpad for innovation, collaboration, and responsible growth."

Key discussions will tackle the development of legal frameworks, regulatory systems, and intellectual property protections needed for the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, such as biomanufacturing and digital innovation.

Dr Martin Kimemia, Vice-Chancellor of Mount Kigali University, expressed his excitement about the conference.

"We are proud to co-host this forward-looking conference. It aligns with our mission to promote transformative research and empower the next generation of African scientists. This is a unique opportunity

for Rwanda and the region to lead the conversation on bio-innovation." He stated.

Vanessa Uwituze, a scientist, and lecturer at Mount Kigali University's School of Health Sciences, and SynBio Africa's member representative in Rwanda, shared similar sentiments.

She emphasised impact the conference will leave in Rwanda.

"Hosting SBA4.0 in Kigali is a powerful signal that Africa is ready to lead in the global synthetic biology space. Our students, researchers, and institutions have a lot to contribute, and this event will catalyse knowledge exchange and partnerships that can drive inclusive development," said the lecturer.

Uwituze added that exposure is important to students. "We want them to know that science is not just a tool, but a pathway to prosperity, solutions to our challenges, and bridges to new opportunities."

Mount Kigali University's School of Health Sciences offers programmes in medical laboratory sciences, dental therapy, dental technology and public health. It also offers programmes in nursing at Bachelors and Diploma levels.