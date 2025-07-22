Ethiopia: Nebe Says Preparations Underway to Hold Seventh National Election in All Regions, Including Tigray

Addis Abeba- The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced that preparations are underway to conduct the upcoming seventh national elections across all regions of the country, including the Tigray region.

Melatework Hailu, Chairperson of NEBE, briefed reporters today on the revised "Ethiopian Electoral, Political Parties Registration, and Electoral Code of Conduct Proclamation," recently approved by the House of People's Representatives.

During the briefing, Melatework confirmed that preparations are well underway nationwide. "We have an office in Tigray, and just like in other regions, we are preparing for the election," she said.

Defending the much-debated amendment ratified last Thursday, Melatework said extensive consultations were held with various stakeholders prior to the revision. She explained that the existing proclamation [No. 1162/2011] was amended to address challenges encountered during the implementation of the 6th national election, drawing on lessons from several countries.

The Chairperson announced that 26 articles of the proclamation have been amended. The revisions aim to integrate technology into the election process and to enhance the participation of youth and women.

On voter eligibility, Melatework noted that previously, citizens had to be 18 years old to register. Under the amended proclamation, citizens who will turn 18 on election day are now eligible to register. Similarly, candidates can register if they will be 21 years old on election day.

Regarding the formation of national political parties, she explained that previously, a party had to have 40% of its members from its base and 15% from each of four regions (totaling 60%) to qualify as national. Now, due to the increase in regions, a party must have at least 10% of its members from six or more regions outside its base, ensuring representation in at least half of the country's regions.

Melatework further highlighted that government employees running for office were previously granted unpaid leave to campaign. The amendment now allows them to take paid leave.

Addressing the five-year suspensions of political parties, she explained that parties previously faced deregistration if they failed to address suspension reasons. The new law allows suspensions for up to five years to preserve party existence.

Addressing this, Melatework clarified, "The suspension period can be less than five years," emphasizing the aim is to protect parties from being permanently deregistered.

The amended proclamation also requires candidates to hold digital identification to promote a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective election process through technology.

"Any party has the right to raise questions," Melatework emphasized. "The Election Board is an independent and impartial institution working hard to expand political space."

She added that a tripartite committee, made up of representatives from political parties, the Election Board, and the ruling party, is being established to resolve disputes through dialogue as they arise.

The House of People's Representatives approved the amendments during its 2nd extraordinary meeting on July 17, 2025. Following the approval, political parties expressed their concern.

Mubarak Rashid, Head of Organization and Capacity Building for the Freedom and Equality Party, told Addis Standard that while his party accepts some amendments in principle, it remains concerned the law could be misused.

Sultan Qasim, Head of Public Relations for the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), criticized the amendments as containing "incorrect and dangerous" provisions. He called the five-year suspension period a "death sentence" for political parties and warned that mandatory digital IDs could limit candidates' right to run, given low access to such IDs.

Similarly, Gobaze Go'a, leader of the Wolaita Democratic Front, accused the amended law of sidelining opposition parties, saying it "effectively excludes any competition except for the ruling party." He said his party plans to coordinate with others and seek legal advice on next steps.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Opposition Political Parties' Caucus, a coalition of six opposition parties, issued a statement on June 9 sharply criticizing NEBE. The group claimed the board is "partial" and "subservient to the ruling party," arguing there is "no enabling condition" for a free and independent election, and that "the ruling party's victory is predetermined." The Caucus also expressed concern about NEBE's plan to replace 60% of its leadership amidst ongoing political instability and regional reconfigurations, which they say undermines the credibility of the electoral process.