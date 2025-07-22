Zimbabwe: 'You Can't Buy Zanu-PF Influence' Mutsvangwa Clears Air On Tagwirei's Party Role

21 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has distanced businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei from the party's Central Committee saying he failed to meet the necessary vetting requirements.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, Mutsvangwa clarified that Tagwirei, often associated with powerful circles is not part of ZANU PF's top decision-making body.

"The Constitution is very clear on how one becomes a Central Committee member. When the Committee was convened, the tick boxes were assessed and recommendations from Harare were weighed against the eligibility criteria. He did not meet the mark," said Mutsvangwa

The Central Committee is the party's highest policy organ between congresses making its membership both prestigious and tightly regulated.

Mutsvangwa took the opportunity to warn against individuals attempting to use their wealth to manipulate party structures.

"There are those who think they can use money to gain influence in ZANU PF. The democratic tradition runs very deep in our party. If you think you can buy your way in, then try buying every voter in Zimbabwe. It won't work" he said

He said the party's internal processes are robust and its grassroots-driven electoral colleges cannot be easily swayed by moneyed elites.

Touching on the controversial term "zvigananda" a Shona slang word often used to describe flashy or elitist behaviour, Mutsvangwa said it represented the emergence of a national bourgeoisie which he argued was not inherently problematic.

"This is a growing middle class. If zvigananda is understood in that context, there's nothing wrong with it. The problem only arises when it evolves into what we call a Lumpen middle class unprincipled and disconnected from the masses," he said.

