Congo-Kinshasa: A Declaration of Principles Was Signed in Doha Between the Congolese Government and the M23 to End the War

Kinshasa — The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23/Congo River Alliance (AFC) guerrillas signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in Doha, Qatar, to end the war in the east of the country.

"The parties reaffirm their commitment to a permanent ceasefire, which includes the prohibition of attacks of any kind, the dissemination of hate propaganda or incitement to violence, and any attempt to seize or modify positions by force on the ground," states the document signed by both parties. Furthermore, the signing of the final peace agreement is scheduled for August 17, also in Doha.

The Doha Declaration follows the agreement signed in Washington on June 27 between the Congolese government and the Rwandan government, sponsor of the AFC/M23 (see Fides, 27/6/2025).

The United States and Qatar have coordinated their diplomacy with the aim of ending 30 years of war in eastern DRC, a conflict that worsened in 2021 with the resumption of hostilities by the M23, the strongest and most organized of the nearly 100 armed groups operating in the region.

The intervention of President Trump's administration aspires to win the Nobel Peace Prize by mediating this and other conflicts around the world: as the Congolese newspaper Le Potentiel points out, the United States "without firing a single shot, gains strategic access to a significant portion of Congo's minerals in exchange for a promise of peace. A peace that is paid for, vague, and lacking a true transformative impulse for the populations."

In fact, as Fides reported after the signing of the Washington agreements, the population of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, currently occupied by M23 troops, is still waiting for concrete signs that would give them hope that peace will become a reality (see Fides, 1/7/2025).