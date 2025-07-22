Kenya: State Drops Terror Charges Against Boniface Mwangi, to Face Ammunition Possession Charges

Nairobi — The state has withdrawn terrorism-related charges against renowned activist Boniface Mwangi who will now face prosecution for possession of ammunition without a valid firearm certificate.

Mwangi, who was dramatically arrested on Saturday, at his home in Lukenya, Machakos, was initially accused by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of facilitating terrorist activities linked to the June 25, 2025 protests.

The arrest triggered widespread public attention, with authorities claiming to have recovered items that raised national security concerns.

According to revised charge documents, the state has dropped the terrorism accusations and will now proceed with two specific charges.

They are being in possession of noxious substances -- namely, three teargas canisters -- without lawful authority, at Mageuzi Hub, Nairobi and being in possession of ammunition without a valid firearm certificate, specifically, one round of 7.62 x 51mm blank ammunition, contrary to Section 26(1)(c) as read with Section 26(2)(aa) of the Firearms Act.

Both offences are alleged to have occurred on July 19, 2025, during a search at Mwangi's office, Mageuzi Hub, located on Rose Avenue in Nairobi's Hurlingham area.

Reacting to the development, Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, sharply criticized the government's handling of the case.

"How confused this government is. Now they've dropped the terrorism charges against Boniface Mwangi. They're charging him with "possession of ammunition" Khalid said.

The charges follow his arrest by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his residence in Lukenya, Machakos County.

A DCI statement alleged that Mwangi had been involved in "facilitation of terrorist activities" during the June 25 anti-government protests.

The statement detailed a search conducted at his Mageuzi Hub office, where investigators reportedly recovered a number of items including two unused tear gas canisters, One 7.62mm blank round, nine external hard drives, two laptops, and multiple documents, company seals, stamp duty documents, cheque books, and other office paraphernalia.

At the time, DCI had claimed that these findings were linked to a broader investigation into planned acts of terror.

However, in a surprise development, the terrorism charges have now been dropped.

Mwangi was expected to be formally charged Monday at the Kahawa Law Courts for the lesser firearms offences.

The move comes even as they government continues to come under fire over 'misuse of anti-terror law to crackdown on protestors.

Reacting to Mwangi's terrorism charges, Siaya governor James Orengo termed the charges as "ridiculous."

"By stretch of any tortured legal definition and factual foundation it's ridiculous to charge Boniface Mwangi and our children who have demonstrated a high level of political consciousness with terrorism," Orengo said.

"Protected speech and political action should never be criminalized."

On July 16, former Chief Justice David Maraga has accused President William Ruto's administration of weaponizing the criminal justice system to intimidate and silence dissent, as the government cracks down on youth involved in recent anti-government protests.

Maraga made the remarks in a statement on after appearing at Nairobi's Kahawa Law Courts in solidarity with several youths arrested during the June 25 protests in Gilgil and other areas.

The ex-CJ condemned what he termed the "reckless" and unjustified application of the Prevention of Terrorism Act in charging the protesters.

He decried the involvement of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in protest-related arrests.