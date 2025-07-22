Namibia: Govt Urged to Revive Kavango Projects

Kayengona — The Shambyu Traditional Authority (STA) in Kavango East has urged the government to either put donated land to productive use or return it to the traditional custodians.

This call was made by STA spokesperson Sebastian Kantema during a visit by Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare and agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani last week.

The ministerial delegation toured the stalled Uvhungu-Vungu dairy project and sought additional land for the construction of an agro-processing plant.

Ngurare informed the STA that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah mandated the visit and confirmed that funds for the agro-processing plant are available.

After consultations, the STA identified a piece of land at Mazana village for the development.

The site was chosen due to its proximity to both government and private agricultural projects.

Frustration

Kantema expressed concerns about failed agricultural initiatives in the region, particularly the dormant Uvhungu-Vungu dairy project.

He said the facility, meant to boost food production and employment, has stood idle for 16 years despite N$160 million being spent on construction and equipment.

"The tender for the Uvhungu-Vungu dairy project was awarded to someone who cannot do the job. This land was donated to government for the benefit of the Namibian people, not to lie idle. Now that it is unutilised, maybe we should ask for it back so that we can find ways to use it productively," Kantema said. He urged the government to revoke tenders from individuals or companies failing to meet delivery expectations.

In response, Zaamwani confirmed that the current operator had been given three months to decide whether to officially return the dairy project to government or start using it productively.

"If they return it, there are potential investors who have shown interest in reviving the project," she said.

Kantema said reviving such projects is vital for job creation and skills development in the region.

Mashare

Kantema highlighted the collapse of Mashare Agricultural College, another project close to the community's heart.

"This community allocated land for Mashare Agricultural College long ago. People used to be trained there. After independence, the college was moved elsewhere. Neudamm Agricultural College and others are still running - some under Unam - but Mashare was left to collapse.

"We are unhappy. The buildings are falling apart," he stressed adding that if both the dairy project and the college are revived, they would play a critical role in addressing unemployment and eliminating hunger in the region.

Kantema requested government assistance in resolving traditional boundary disputes.

"We need maps to clarify our boundaries and end these long-standing conflicts. These maps are in the archives. The government, through the relevant ministry, should help us resolve the disputes - perhaps even under the guidance of the governor," he said.

Fishing quotas

The STA also appealed to the government to consider allocating fishing quotas to traditional authorities.

Kantema said revenue generated from these quotas could uplift poverty-stricken communities grappling with hunger and unemployment.

"I know you will say we should wait for the current term to expire before applying, but is there any way to consider us now?" he asked. In response, Zaamwani explained that fish stocks are under strain.

"Everyone wants a piece of the fishing quotas, but the biomass has become a challenge. Years ago, government decided to allocate quotas to traditional authorities through Hompa Investments Pty Ltd.

I don't know whether the Shambyu Traditional Authority was part of that, but I will check. If there are opportunities, they will only be available in the new season starting in November," she said.