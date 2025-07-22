Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Highlights Trade Gains, Innovation

PRESIDENT Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia is making strides in regional trade and innovation under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

Speaking at the launch of the sixth national development plan in Windhoek on Monday, the president said Namibia has exported 40 000 tonnes of salt to Nigeria and Cameroon, describing it as "a new frontier for continental trade".

The president also highlighted Namibia's strengthening global ties, pointing to the recent state visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Namibia and India signed five bilateral agreements in key areas including health and medicine, technology, agriculture, entrepreneurship and trade.

On the domestic front, Nandi-Ndaitwah praised ongoing efforts to drive institutional reform through innovation.

She said the Office of the Prime Minister has launched innovation bootcamps in the //Kharas and Hardap regions to develop homegrown solutions to local challenges.

"This initiative will be expanded to other regions," she said.