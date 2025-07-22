Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Highlights Trade Gains, Innovation

21 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia is making strides in regional trade and innovation under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

Speaking at the launch of the sixth national development plan in Windhoek on Monday, the president said Namibia has exported 40 000 tonnes of salt to Nigeria and Cameroon, describing it as "a new frontier for continental trade".

The president also highlighted Namibia's strengthening global ties, pointing to the recent state visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, Namibia and India signed five bilateral agreements in key areas including health and medicine, technology, agriculture, entrepreneurship and trade.

On the domestic front, Nandi-Ndaitwah praised ongoing efforts to drive institutional reform through innovation.

She said the Office of the Prime Minister has launched innovation bootcamps in the //Kharas and Hardap regions to develop homegrown solutions to local challenges.

"This initiative will be expanded to other regions," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.