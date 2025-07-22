Uganda: Police Probe Suspected Murder in Illegal Gold Mining Site

Terego, Uganda — Police in Terego District are investigating a suspected murder involving two South Sudanese refugee women who were buried at an illegal gold mining site in Imvepi Refugee Settlement. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at around 2:53 PM along the Ure River in Point J Village, Zone One, Odupi Sub-county.

The deceased has been identified as Nema Onyiyo, a 35-year-old woman of the Keliko tribe and resident of Village 12. The survivor is Lilious Pasi, also 35, from the same tribe, residing in Village 2, Zone One of the settlement. According to preliminary police investigations, the two women had left their homes earlier that morning and proceeded to an illegal mining site near the river.

At about 2:00 PM, locals heard cries for help from the site. On rushing to the scene, they found a woman partially buried in soil, who revealed that another person had also been trapped. Police from Terego Central Police Station were immediately alerted and responded to the scene. A case of suspected murder was opened under file number CRB 218/2025. The District OC CID led the team that rescued the survivor, who was rushed to Yinga Health Centre III for treatment. She is currently in stable condition.

The body of the deceased was retrieved and taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination. Collins Asea, the North and West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident. He noted that despite ongoing efforts by authorities to halt illegal mining, such activities persist, especially within the refugee settlement areas. He also warned that the uncontrolled mining has significantly degraded the environment, posing further risk to both human life and ecological balance.

A refugee welfare council representative, who preferred anonymity, said that many refugee women engage in illegal mining due to food insecurity and lack of support systems. "Many of these women are just trying to provide for their families. They have no other means," the official said. Another councilor lamented the broader issue behind the plight of the refugees: "We South Sudanese leaders should think of bringing peace to our country," he remarked.