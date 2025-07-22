Tanzania: CCM Opts for Qr Code to Curb Disinformation Heading to General Elections

Dar es Salaam — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has introduced a new system that uses a special QR Code to verify and identify official information released by the party.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to fight misinformation and fake news aimed at misleading the public.

Speaking today, Amos Makalla, CCM's Secretary for Ideology, Publicity, and Training under the National Executive Council (NEC), said the move is designed to counter the growing wave of disinformation spread by individuals with malicious intent who aim to create public panic through false content.

According to Makalla, the new system allows readers or information consumers to scan a QR Code attached to any official party statement. This scan directs them straight to an official CCM source, such as the party's website or its verified social media pages. "When a reader scans the QR Code from a legitimate statement, they will be directed to the official source where they can confirm the accuracy of the information," said Makalla.

He further explained that for any fabricated or misleading information generated and distributed by bad actors, the QR Code will not link to any official CCM source. This discrepancy signals that the information in question is not authentic.

As an example, Makalla referred to a fake news item that circulated on July 20, 2025, falsely claiming that CCM had issued a condolence message for a car accident in Iwambi, Mbeya. He clarified that this was untrue, and if a user scanned the QR Code linked to the alleged statement, they would instead be taken to the official source showing the correct headline, thus exposing the misinformation.

CCM has urged Tanzanians and all news consumers to be vigilant and always verify information before sharing it. Through this QR Code system, the party aims to provide citizens with a simple and reliable way to identify official communications and prevent the spread of false information.

"We believe this system will significantly help in the fight against fake news and strengthen accurate communication between the party and the public," Makalla emphasized.