Tanzania Records 40 Percent Increase in Gold Production

21 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — GOLD production in Tanzania has seen a significant increase over the past four years, rising from 18,210 kilograms in 2021 to 27,000 kilograms in 2025.

This represents a 40 percent increase, contributing greatly to the strengthening of the national economy through the mining sector.

This announcement was made today by the Geita Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigela, during a press briefing on the achievements of the mining sector under the Sixth Phase Government, held in the capital city, Dodoma.

According to Shigela, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has so far collected 600 kilograms of value-added gold, worth more than 700m US dollars. He attributed this success to sound policies and strategic directives issued by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He also commended small-scale miners for their continued collaboration with the Government, which has contributed significantly to the national economy. Shigela revealed that between 40 percent and 50 percent of the gold produced in the country comes from small-scale miners.

Shigela highlighted that the Government, under President Samia's leadership, has supported these miners by providing drilling equipment, mining licenses, and deploying experts to conduct mineral exploration surveys. These efforts have increased productivity and enhanced local participation in the mining sector.

He concluded by reaffirming the Government's commitment to improving the mining environment to attract more investment and boost national revenue.

