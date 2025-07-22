Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Training in Positive Masculinity to Prevent Sexual Violence

press release

Present daily in their neighborhoods, close to families and listening to young people, they play a key role within their communities. In Bunia, seventeen members of the Mixed Technical Cell for Positive Masculinity (CTM+) benefited from three days of training organized by MONUSCO's Gender Section. Participants strengthened their capacity to prevent sexual violence and encourage behaviors based on respect, equality and responsibility, in line with ground realities.

Established by the Congolese government, the CTM+ is a mixed structure bringing together institutional and community actors. Its mission is to promote positive masculinity, raise awareness about sexual violence and support families in building more balanced relationships.

Évodie Madhira, one of the participants, shares her commitment:

In society, victims don't always report. Some women think that if their husband hits them, it's proof of love. From today on, I will commit more to showing them that what they're experiencing is unacceptable violence with serious consequences.

During this training, participants were equipped with essential concepts such as gender equality, UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and the main national and international legal instruments regarding women's rights.

Positive Masculinity: A Lever for Change

Alain Rubenga, gender officer at MONUSCO in Bunia, explains: "Positive masculinity opposes toxic masculinity. It values respectful behaviors toward women, such as sharing income, participating in domestic tasks and educating children with a logic of equality."

The Democratic Republic of Congo continues to face alarming levels of sexual violence, particularly in areas affected by armed conflicts like Ituri. Sometimes used as a weapon of war, this violence leaves lasting physical, psychological and social consequences. Despite joint efforts by authorities, the United Nations and civil society, impunity, stigmatization and lack of support remain major challenges.

Support for the National Strategy

The CTM+ is part of a national strategy launched by the Congolese government in August 2022. Operational in Ituri since January 2025, this structure is responsible for promoting positive masculinity through awareness-raising actions, couple support and identifying households where certain practices reinforce women's vulnerability.

Through its support, MONUSCO contributes to knowledge transfer and training of local actors on issues of gender, equality and combating violence.

Community Agents of Change

Teachers, lawyers, representatives of women's associations: the beneficiaries of this session will now organize awareness campaigns in their respective communities. Objective: to change mentalities and sustainably prevent violence.

Fabien Kasereka Kayembaku, CTM+ expert in Ituri, emphasizes the transformation of daily practices: "We must embody the values we defend. It starts at home: supporting one's partner, sharing responsibilities, recognizing that women and men have the same roles to play in society. Positive masculinity means promoting equality as a bulwark against violence."