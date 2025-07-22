Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa's Term Extension Remains Our Priority - Garwe Tells Zanu-PF Supporters As 2030 Agenda Resurrects

21 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU-PF is reviving fading calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his rule beyond the constitutionally stipulated two-term limit, with senior officials leading the agenda ahead of the party's conference later this year.

The ruling party appears divided, with one faction pushing for Mnangagwa's continued leadership while another reportedly backs his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to succeed him.

Mashonaland Provincial Chairperson Daniel Garwe told ZANU-PF supporters in Marondera on Sunday that extending Mnangagwa's term was the top priority.

"Balance brought forward is vision 2030, resolution number 1, because we are not done with it. That is what we are going with to the districts saying that vision balance brought forward is resolution number 1 because we have not yet fulfilled it then we focus on the other following resolutions.

"That is the guidance that we have here. It is not an insult to anyone, it does not restrict one's opinion, but it is encouraging that we should have the same vision," said Garwe.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly refused to be drawn into discussions about extending his rule, insisting he is serving his final term.

However, last year's ZANU-PF conference resolved to prolong his tenure despite his public objections.

To extend Mnangagwa's presidency, ZANU-PF would need to overcome constitutional hurdles, including amending Section 91(2), which bars him from running for another term, and Section 382(7), which prevents him from benefiting from such an amendment.

Writing recently on the microblogging platform X, former cabinet minister Tendai Biti vowed that the opposition would resist ZANU-PF's attempts to extend Mnangagwa's term.

"They remain unrelenting on their quest for the vulgar 2030 Agenda. They think they can bribe anyone and everyone. The citizen is not anyone and everyone. We will fight back and resist the emasculation of our constitution, rule of law and our dignity," said Biti.

