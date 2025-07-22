Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Gives Green Light to Nuclear Power Committee

21 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has directed prime minister Elijah Ngurare to establish a nuclear committee.

The committee, she says, has been given till end of September this year to finalise the formalisation of a policy for possibilities on a nuclear plant.

She said this on Monday at the launch of the sixth National Development Plan.

"I have directed the prime minister to establish a committee to formulate a policy by the end of September this year on nuclear power plant," she stated.

The University of Namibia's deputy vice chancellor, Ellen Namhila, has announced that the university will soon commence with a nuclear training school - with students already identified.

She says this is to support the country's aspirations to have its own nuclear plant.

The Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy is said to be formulating a public benediction policy for all new mining resources.

The policy is expected to be finalised by end of 2025.

