Rwanda: African Military Training Must Bridge Digital Divide, Says Gen Muganga

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, on Monday, July 21, issued a rallying call for a new era in African military training, one that is unified, forward-looking, and digitally inclusive.

Gen Muganga was speaking at the official opening of the African Conference of Commandants and Chief Instructor Workshop, which is underway in Kigali.

"The importance of your workshop cannot be overstated," he told chief instructors from across the continent, urging them to shape military education that is responsive to Africa's current and future security challenges.

"In a world where threats to peace and security are increasingly complex and dynamic, Africa must continue to invest in strong, adaptive, and forward-looking military training," he said.

A total of 35 commandants representing 18 African countries are attending the three-day workshop, which brings together senior instructors tasked with shaping doctrine and driving reforms across military colleges.

Muganga maintained that training must prepare officers not only academically and professionally, but also for joint and effective operations across regions.

"It is here that we build a shared understanding of training doctrines, methodologies, and strategic outlooks," he added.

"Ultimately, the work done in this workshop filters down to the training rooms and exercise grounds of our colleges."

The three-day forum is considered critical for aligning standards, enhancing interoperability, and fostering a common security outlook among African defence institutions.

Muganga described this year's theme, "The Future of African Military Training and Education: Bridging the Digital Divide," as both timely and relevant.

"As technology evolves rapidly, so too must our training methods and educational approaches," he said. "We must ensure that no military institution or officer is left behind in the digital era."

Rwanda, which currently chairs the African Conference of Commandants (ACoC), pledged its commitment to deepening collaboration among member states.

"We are determined to work with all member states to enhance cooperation, standardise cultural content and integrate digital innovation into our training systems," Muganga said.

Brig Gen Andrew Nyamvumba, Commandant of RDF Command and Staff College and current Chairman of ACoC, noted that "the overarching aim of this workshop is to strengthen collaboration through open dialogue and mutual learning."

Countries represented at the workshop include Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, and Kenya.

There are also representatives from Libya, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the hosts Rwanda.