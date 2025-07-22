Zimbabwe: Peddling Influence Does Not Work in Zanu-PF, Use Proper Channels - Mutsvangwa Lays Into Businessman Tagwirei Over Failed Central Committee Bid

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has slammed businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, after the latter's failed attempt to join the party's Central Committee.

Tagwirei was endorsed in May by Zanu PF's Harare Provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa to join the party's most powerful organ between congresses, the Central Committee.

Earlier in July, he attended a Central Committee meeting, which he was chucked out of, with the party citing that his co-option into the Central Committee was still pending ratification.

The businessman who is reportedly eyeing presidency further promised Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee top-of-the-range cars, a move which was widely interpreted as a "bribe" to influence the decision on his co-option.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Mutsvangwa blasted Tagwirei for attempting to bribe his way into the party's organs and not following due processes prescribed in the Zanu PF Constitution.

"There could have been an issue of bribes or cars and money, an issue of peddling influence, but in Zanu PF, it really doesn't pay because we are a party of long institutional memory about wherever we came from and along the way, we acquired knowledge about how we administer our party from our past experiences."

Explaining the circumstances leading to Tagwirei being ejected from the Zanu PF Central Committee meeting, Mutsvangwa said, "The Constitution is very clear on how you can become a central committee member. Harare Province (led by It's chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa) might have had aspirations for him (Tagwirei) to become a central committee member but the party has its leadership.

"The recommendations of Harare province were assessed whether they satisfy the eligibility. Sadly, for Harare province it wasn't the case. Their bid to support him was not successful".

Added Mutsvangwa, "Zanu PF is a party for everyone, including business people. You can always go back and start again and go through the processes.

"If you finally meet the tick box, you may find yourself in the Central Committee but, for the time being, you may not be satisfying those conditions.

"The Central Committee was sitting and the tick box was looked at as to the eligibility of that person (Tagwirei) being in the meeting...it was not successful".

Mutsvangwa further slammed Tagwirei for using his financial muscle to influence the top party members.

"Elections are done by mass universal suffrage. So can you afford to bribe all provinces (whole country) with the money that was created at this building (Zanu PF HQ) because during Smith Regime, no one had such money?

"We know the origin of that money. Do not try to use it against this (Zanu PF) party's popularity or the voting public. Respect the party which made them what they are and not try to use the money whose origin is the stewardship of this party and the way it has run this economy. It will not work.

"I want Zimbabweans to be confident that Zanu PF as a mass party will not compromise on the integrity of the vote as the only way we express leadership in this country.

"Any other system which tries to subvert the vote by material means, inducement, it will not work in Zanu PF because it barks against the trade of sacrifice."