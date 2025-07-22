South Africa: Zandie Khumalo Says Teffo Is Mad and Just Wants Attention

21 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Advocate Malesela Teffo told a podcast that Zandie was shot by Longwe Twala after a fight linked to a trip with Senzo Meyiwa.
  • Zandie says Teffo is desperate and lying for attention, and she has no knowledge of any attempted murder case.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has come out swinging against Advocate Malesela Teffo after he accused her of being involved in a drama that led to a shooting just before Senzo Meyiwa's death.

Teffo, a former defence lawyer in the high-profile murder trial, spoke on Podcast and Chill with Mac G on 17 July. During the interview, he made explosive claims involving Zandie, her sister Kelly Khumalo, and prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi.

He claimed Zandie went on a trip with Kelly, Senzo and one of his friends. When she got back, her boyfriend at the time, Longwe Twala, was angry. According to Teffo, Longwe shot her in the legs during a fight. He even said there was a case of attempted murder opened and an affidavit filed.

Zandie says it's all nonsense. She didn't watch the podcast and has no interest in doing so.

"Teffo is crazy and just wants attention," she said. "He misses being in the spotlight."

Speaking in isiZulu, she added: "I can't argue with a mad man. Can't you all see he's lost it?"

Zandie also said she didn't know anything about the affidavit. "This man is broke and desperate. If he needs help, he must open a GoFundMe instead of dragging people into his drama."

She called Teffo a danger to others and to himself.

Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, said he had watched the interview but refused to comment.

The National Prosecuting Authority was asked to respond to the claims involving Advocate Baloyi, but they have not replied.

