South Africa: FlySafair Cancels 26 Flights As Pilots Strike Over Pay Demands

FlySafair pilots are demanding a 10% salary increase and better conditions, but the airline says it cannot afford the cost.

At least 26 flights have been cancelled, including major routes between Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Port Elizabeth.

FlySafair were forced to cancel at least 26 flights after over 200 pilots went on strike on Monday.

The strike is being led by the Solidarity union, which says over 200 pilots are demanding a 10% salary increase and improved working conditions.

FlySafair had offered a 5.7% increase, but said it would actually work out to an 11.29% rise when bonuses and flight pay were included. The pilots rejected the offer.

The airline warned that meeting the full list of demands would push up costs by more than 20%, something it says it cannot afford.

Although most flights are still operating, some had to be cancelled after pilots who were scheduled to fly pulled out at the last minute. FlySafair said all affected passengers were contacted directly.

Some of the cancelled routes include:

Cape Town to Johannesburg (flights FA112, FA104, FA110, FA293)

Johannesburg to Durban (FA262, FA418, FA540)

Durban to Cape Town (FA179)

Cape Town to Port Elizabeth (FA130)

FlySafair says its pilots are already well paid, with captains earning between R1.8-million and R2.3-million per year. It also claims that pilots fly an average of 63 hours a month, which is within legal limits and leaves time for other duties.

There's also tension over a new rostering system introduced this year. The company says the system is meant to help pilots plan better by giving them schedules in advance and letting them swap duties more easily.

FlySafair apologised to passengers and said it is working to resolve the dispute. Any further changes will be communicated as soon as possible.