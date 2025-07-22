South Africa: State Says Video Proves Malema Guilty in Gun Trial

The state says footage clearly shows Julius Malema firing shots at a rally, causing panic among the crowd.

Malema's lawyers argue the video may have been manipulated and can't be trusted without proof of its origin.

The state says the video showing Julius Malema firing a rifle into the air is clear proof that he is guilty in his gun trial.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial in the East London Regional Court. They are accused of firearm-related offences linked to a 2018 Economic Freedom Fighters rally.

On Monday, during closing arguments, Prosecutor Advocate Joel Cesar said the footage is real and shows exactly what happened.

"The evidence that has been presented in this court is real," he told the court. "It's clear that accused one (Malema) fired the shots, and he should be convicted."

Cesar said people can be seen running after the shots, showing they were scared. "That proves they felt threatened," he added.

But Malema's lawyer, Advocate Laurence Hodes, said the video might not be trustworthy. He claimed it could have been changed using artificial intelligence.

Shortly after the rally, a video appeared online showing Snyman handing Malema what looks like an automatic rifle, which Malema then fires into the air.

Snyman's lawyer, Advocate Shane Matthews, said the court cannot trust the video unless the person who filmed it is found.

"This is not an original video, it's something downloaded from social media," Matthews said. "I'm not saying it was definitely edited, but we can't rule it out."

The trial has dragged on for years. The latest delay came at the end of 2024 when the magistrate got sick.

Malema says the case is politically driven and should have ended long ago.

"We've closed our case and made our arguments. This is a political trial," he said outside court. "The magistrate has had enough time to make a judgment."

Judgment is expected on 29 September.