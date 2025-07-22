Malawi: Chakwera Signs Youth Manifesto, Dares Young People to Take the Lead

President Lazarus Chakwera has thrown down the gauntlet to Malawi's youth, declaring the time for passive engagement is over. In a bold move at Kamuzu Palace, the President officially signed the National Youth Manifesto--signaling a renewed and aggressive push to place young people at the very heart of the country's development agenda.

The ceremony, buzzing with energy and anticipation, brought together youth leaders from across the nation, including Charles Kajoloweka of Youth and Society (YAS) and Mwandida Theu, National Coordinator of the Youth Decide Campaign. Together, they handed over the manifesto--a fiery blueprint demanding jobs, representation, accountability, and opportunity.

"This is not just another signature. It is a statement of intent," said President Chakwera, flanked by young activists. "The youth are not the future--they are the present. And my administration is determined to build a nation with, for, and by its young people."

Chakwera used the occasion to take stock of the past five years, touting major wins: the expansion of technical and vocational education, the launch of the Malawi Youth Internship Programme, and the revitalised National Youth Service. But he admitted more must be done--and faster.

At the centre of this revitalisation effort is the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM), which is experiencing a new lease of life under its recently appointed CEO, Rex Chapota. His appointment has been hailed by Youth and Society as "a game-changer," breathing new fire into youth programming and policy engagement.

"This generation is no longer waiting in the wings. They're already on stage. Our job is to hand them the mic," Chakwera declared.

As the ceremony drew to a close with the singing of the national anthem, the message was clear: the youth are ready. The question is--will Malawi move fast enough to keep up with them?

With the ink dry on the Youth Manifesto, all eyes are now on President Chakwera to match words with action--and on Malawi's youth to seize the moment.