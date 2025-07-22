South Africa: Three Hitmen and Mastermind Nabbed in DJ Sumbody Killing

Three suspected hitmen and one alleged mastermind behind DJ Sumbody's murder were arrested on Monday in a major police breakthrough.

The gun used in the murder was found and has been linked to other killings, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Police have arrested four men for the murder of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sefoka, who was gunned down in a hail of bullets in November 2022.

The South African Police Service's Political Killings Task Team and Gauteng organised crime detectives worked together to track down the suspects. The arrests were made on Monday afternoon across Gauteng.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the four men are aged between 45 and 60. According to police, three of them are believed to be hitmen. The fourth suspect is said to be the person who ordered the killing.

"A firearm believed to have been used in the murder was also recovered. Ballistics tests have linked the weapon to other murders," she said.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola praised the investigators for their hard work and determination.

"Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022," said Masemola. "This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice."

The men will soon appear in court on charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Brigadier Mathe said they hope this breakthrough will help bring closure to DJ Sumbody's family and friends.

News24 is reporting that the arrested men are the same men who are already facing charges over the April 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Two of them are also linked to a failed hit on actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane, allegedly ordered by tender boss Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala.