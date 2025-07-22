Uganda: Parliament Sittings Postponed to Allow MPs to Participate in NRM Elections

21 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Parliament has postponed its scheduled resumption of plenary sittings by one week, pushing the return date to next Tuesday.

The decision was communicated by the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, in a formal notice to all Members of Parliament. However, the notice did not specify the reason for the postponement.

Sources within Parliament indicate that the delay was made to allow MPs to fully participate in the ongoing National Resistance Movement (NRM) party elections, particularly for flag bearers at the local government council level.

The NRM party primaries are scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, across the country.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission, the elections will be conducted in all 72,000 villages, with voting eligibility based on the official village register.

The rescheduling of parliamentary business underscores the significant role of party primaries in shaping political participation ahead of the 2026 general elections.

