South Africa: Mother Accused of Son's Murder Back in Court for Bail - South African News Briefs - July 22, 2025

Mother Accused of Son's Murder Back in Court for Bail Hearing

Tiffany Nicole Meek, accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, is set to return to the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court for her bail application, reports EWN. She has been detained for a little over a week since her arrest earlier in July. According to the State, incriminating evidence was uncovered in the Swazi Complex, which Meek shared with her only child, Jayden-Lee. Meek has denied responsibility for her son’s death. The court heard from Sergeant Ncebo Diko, who testified that Jayden-Lee was injured and killed at home, presenting photographic evidence of injuries to the child’s forehead and chin. Meek, however, claims the evidence that was presented had been altered.

Judge to Rule on State's Bid to Clarify Omotoso Acquittal

Judge Irma Schoeman is expected to deliver her judgment in the state's application for clarification on the acquittal of Televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, reports SABC News. The trio was cleared of racketeering, rape, and human trafficking charges in April due to insufficient evidence and poor cross-examination. The National Prosecuting Authority hopes to use this clarification as a step toward an appeal, but Omotoso’s lawyer, Peter Daubermann, argued that the request is vague and a misuse of the legal process.

Public Rallies to Help Stranded Cape Town Youth Footballers Return Home

A major effort is underway to bring home 34 football players and four coaches from Cape Town's BT Football Academy who were stranded after an international tournament in Spain, reports EWN. But when it was time to return home, the group discovered that their flights home were never booked. One group arrived back in South Africa, but 28 are now in Lisbon, Portugal. Public donations and campaigns like Tracey Lange Cares have made it possible for 11 players and one coach to arrive on Wednesday. Tracey Lange, a radio presenter in South Africa, praised the collective effort of South Africans abroad and at home for helping the stranded tourists.

