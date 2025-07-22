Africa: SMEs Urged to Tap Trade Opportunities in Horn of Africa

Nairobi — The government has called on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to explore emerging business opportunities in the Horn of Africa, citing regional integration as a key driver of economic growth.

Speaking during the Global Somali Entrepreneurial Forum in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for MSMEs Development Susan Mang'eni said the region's interconnected markets offer untapped potential for cross-border trade and investment.

"There is enormous potential in intra-African trade that remains underutilized due to barriers such as limited trade financing, fragmented payment systems, and inadequate infrastructure," said Mang'eni.

She pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical platform, especially under its protocol supporting youth and women in trade, and urged financial institutions to design tailored financial instruments to support regional commerce.

The two-day forum, held on July 19-20, brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors from across the Horn of Africa to discuss ways of enhancing economic cooperation.

The event emphasized the need for structured investment vehicles such as SME funds, co-investment platforms, and innovation hubs to attract diaspora capital and drive long-term growth.

Mang'eni reaffirmed the Kenyan government's commitment to supporting enterprise development through ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business environment, access to finance, and regional trade.

"The government is working closely with the private sector to promote innovation, create jobs, and deepen trade integration across the region," she said.

Also present at the forum were Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Kenya's Special Envoy on Technology Amb. Philip Thigo, and Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle.