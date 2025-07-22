South Africa: Eight Injured After Protesters Petrol Bomb Golden Arrow Bus

Protesters in Philippi are demanding jobs on MyCiti roadworks

Eight passengers were seriously injured after a Golden Arrow bus was petrol bombed in Philippi early on Monday at the corner of Duinefontein and Govan Mbeki Roads.

A second bus was also set alight at around 8am and was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported, said Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Those injured in the first fire were taken to hospital.

A group of residents, unhappy that they have not been given jobs on the under-contruction MyCiti bus project on Govan Mbeki Road, protested throughout the day on Monday, blocking parts of the road. The group acknowledged they were responsible for petrol bombing the buses.

"We are tired of not being listened to when we ask for clarity and more information on the ongoing construction of the MyCiti bus projects," said protest leader Zamuxolo Makeleni.

"When we see an opportunity to disrupt, we will do so until the City comes on board and listens to our demands. Our demands are legitimate."

Vehicles were stoned by protesters and blocked from passing through. Tyres and debris were set alight on the road. Teenagers also participated in the protest.

Last week, during a similar protest, a car was set alight in front of the municipal sub-council offices, and a contractor's vehicle and a Golden Arrow bus were stoned.

Philippi resident Sinethemba Thobani said the protesters were a small minority group with a selfish agenda. "Blocking roads, stoning company cars, torching of buses, and damaging property will never be the answer. If the demands of the protesters are legitimate, they must approach the relevant departments and engage," he told GroundUp.

Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said the City will not accede to any demands for the project work to be halted, as this will result in additional costs for the City. He requested community members be patient, allow the contractor to proceed, and follow the protocols.