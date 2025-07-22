Nigeria: Indigenous Oil and Gas Summit Postponed Indefinitely Amid Planning Concerns

21 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Organizing Committee of the Indigenous Oil and Gas Summit has announced the indefinite postponement of the highly anticipated event, which was originally slated for July 23-24, 2025, in Lagos.

In an official statement released on Monday, the committee cited "current circumstances" that could affect planning, logistics, and the overall quality of the summit as key reasons behind the decision. While specific details were not disclosed, organizers emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards for stakeholder engagement and experience.

"As a platform committed to excellence, inclusion, and the advancement of indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector, we believe it is in the best interest of all stakeholders to reschedule," the statement read.

The postponement has been met with mixed reactions across the industry, as the summit was expected to bring together key players, policy makers, and innovators to discuss strategies for boosting indigenous involvement in Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

The organizing committee, led by Wenefred Ogunze, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and reassured registered participants and partners that a new date will be communicated in due course. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the summit's goals and encouraged continued engagement from stakeholders.

