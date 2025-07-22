Africa: TEXEM UK - 15 Years of Empowering Impact

guest column

“May your impact never fade.” I’ve heard this phrase countless times. Yet each time, it resonates deeply. For me, the phrase underscores the profound obligation that comes with professional growth and development. This sense of obligation is precisely what drives These Executive Minds (TEXEM), a UK-based executive capacity building firm that has been making phenomenal waves for 15 years.

Under the stewardship of its quintessentially diplomatic founder, Dr. Alim Abubakar, TEXEM UK has facilitated training across continents, bringing together leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices. As a proud alumnus, I can attest that Texem UK’s training initiatives have been transformative.

My journey with TEXEM UK began in 2014 at the University of Oxford. Since then, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of what I call the “TEXEM Performance Tonic”(TPT). The tonic is a unique blend of knowledge, skills, and insights that enable participants to navigate complex challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Actually, my idea of the TPT is more than just a phrase – it’s a mindset shift that empowers leaders to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world of disruptive innovations. By developing a strategic perspective, thinking critically, and making informed decisions, leaders can drive growth, innovation, and excellence for the superlative performance of their organisations. That’s the power of TPT!

With nearly 5,000 alumni from all sectors, Texem UK’s influence now extends far beyond the training rooms in the UK, Lagos, or Abu Dhabi. Its alumni also hold strategic positions in government, media, industry, judiciary, and civil society, driving change, innovation, and growth. They are more effective, strategic, and collaborative in their roles, thanks to skills and knowledge gained through Texem UK’s programs.

I believe the importance of executive training in transforming corporate performance can not be overstated. In today’s fast-paced business environment, leaders need the skills and knowledge to transform challenges and seize latent opportunities. Texem UK’s programs provide a unique blend of theoretical foundations, practical skills, and strategic insights that enable leaders to drive growth, innovation, and excellence.

I am delighted that Texem is already building on this momentum. It should continue innovating its programmes to meet the evolving needs of forward-thinking leaders and organisations. This could involve such basic steps as incorporating more cutting-edge technologies to enhance the learning experience.

Similarly, Texem should continue to deepen its reach by partnering with more organisations and institutions across Africa and beyond. This would enable it to tap into new markets, foster greater collaboration, and drive more impactful change.

As I look to the future, I am excited to see the continued impact of Texem programmes on Africa’s business landscape. With its proven track record, Texem is poised to expand its reach, innovate its offerings, and further solidify its position as a thought leader in executive capacity development.

I congratulate my friend and brother, Dr. Alim and his team, as well as fellow alumni and stakeholders on Texem’s 15th anniversary. May the next 15 years be filled with success, growth, and impact that never fades!

Akoshile is the founder/CEO of NatureNews.Africa and former GMD/Editor-in-Chief of the iconic DAILY TIMES