Zimbabwe: Silent Killer Goes Silent Again, Durban Show Organisers Fume

22 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Dancehall artist Silent Killer has come under fire after failing to appear for a headline performance at a highly publicised live music event held at Cool Running in Durban, South Africa.

The artist, whose real name is Jimmy Mudereri, was billed as the main act but did not show up, sparking outrage among fans and condemnation from the event's organisers.

This is not the first time Mudereri has missed a scheduled performance. He recently failed to appear at a UK concert later claiming he had dreamt that the plane would explode and chose not to travel for his safety.

The Durban event organiser, Nqabutho Prestige "Stige" Dlamini who heads Stige Movement expressed frustration over the incident saying all necessary arrangements had been made well in advance.

"We arranged everything to the letter from direct flights out of Zimbabwe to hotel accommodations, not to mention a 50% advance payment for his performance. His failure to show up is unacceptable and disrespectful to both the team and the fans," Dlamini said

He has since demanded a public apology from the artist and has threatened legal action if this is not forthcoming.

"Failure to apologise will result in instantaneous legal action. We will open a case for breach of contract and damages incurred," he said in a statement.

Dlamini also apologised to the hundreds of fans who attended the concert hoping to see Silent Killer perform.

"We sincerely apologise to all our fans and supporters who came out in full force. We will not tolerate disregard for commitment, and we will continue to uphold the values of veracity, responsibility, and excellence in our events," he said.

There has been no official response from Silent Killer or his management team regarding the latest no-show.

