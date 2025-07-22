Somalia's Foreign Minister Urges Diaspora to Support National Security Forces

Mogadishu - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Hadliye Ali, has called on members of the Somali diaspora to reinforce their commitment to supporting the country's armed forces, emphasizing their pivotal role in nation-building and stability.

Speaking at a special event hosted by the Ministry's Department of Diaspora and Communities, the Minister reflected on the indispensable role the diaspora has played over the past three decades. He noted their enduring contributions since the collapse of the central government in 1991, praising their resilience and solidarity during times of conflict, displacement, and humanitarian crises.

"For over 35 years, the Somali diaspora has stood by their homeland through war, famine, and instability. Their sacrifices and support have kept our people hopeful and our nation connected," Minister Abdisalam stated.

In his remarks, the Minister unveiled an ongoing initiative to establish a dedicated Diaspora Engagement Complex, expected to be completed within five months. The facility will host official meetings, cultural events, and programs tailored for diaspora affairs, strengthening institutional ties with Somali communities abroad.

Looking ahead, the Minister outlined plans for two major upcoming initiatives:

The Annual Somali Diaspora Investment Conference, aimed at encouraging direct economic participation in Somalia's development.

"The Night of the Diaspora" event, a flagship gathering to enhance dialogue, build networks, and celebrate contributions of Somalis abroad.

Minister Abdisalam also highlighted the crucial role the diaspora can play in bolstering national security. He urged diaspora communities to extend their support to the Somali armed forces, likening this responsibility to caring for their families.

"Your support to our armed forces is as vital as the remittances you send home. It is a lifeline to the peace and stability we are striving to protect," he emphasized.

This renewed appeal underscores the Somali government's strategy of leveraging its global diaspora not only for financial remittances but also for strengthening democratic institutions, national defense, and sustainable development.