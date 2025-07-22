press release

Brussels, 21 July 2025 – The Better Than Cash Alliance, hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its Sustainable Finance Hub, supported its members in enabling digital payments for more than 100 million people in 2024. This milestone marks major progress in advancing financial inclusion, especially for women, with 82% of advisory services supporting gender-intentional initiatives.

The 2024 Annual Report highlights the progress of nearly 20 member countries and partners, including 30 major initiatives and 40 policy reforms.

The swift finalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol Annexes, just six months after their adoption by the African Union, marks a major step forward.

“Under the leadership of H.E. Wamkele Mene, Member States committed to responsible cross border digital payments, a continental digital identity, and shared infrastructure, laying the groundwork for inclusive digital trade that empowers women and youth and accelerates the One African Market”, said Lucy Nshuti Mbabazi, Managing Director of the Better Than Cash Alliance.

In Ethiopia, the Alliance supported the implementation of the country’s first National Digital Payments Strategy, leading to the opening of 110 million new digital accounts. In the Philippines, digital payments adoption rose from just 1% in 2013 to over 50% in 2024. In Guatemala, a previous Alliance study estimated up to $6.8 million in post-harvest losses due to cash-based inefficiencies in the coffee sector. The Alliance provided targeted support to digitize payments and reduce those losses.

The Alliance’s advocacy contributed to the World Health Organization (WHO) enabling digital payments for over two million healthcare workers primarily in Africa and to wage digitization efforts by global brands for more than one million factory workers, most of them women.

Despite this progress, more than 1.3 billion people worldwide, most of them women, remain excluded from the formal financial system, facing ongoing barriers to access and usage. “Digital payments not only improve operational efficiency but also empower individuals, especially women. Secure and timely digital payments have been shown to increase economic independence, particularly for women, who often have less access to digital accounts and smartphones than men. Small businesses also gain better access to capital and skill development when using digital payment solutions. As we expand digital economies, our advisory services focus on implementation of responsible digital payments in communities where cash still dominates”, added Ms. Mbabazi.

Hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which operates in over 170 countries and territories, the Alliance is well-positioned to scale inclusive and responsible digital payment systems that deliver lasting impact and leave no one behind.

About the Better Than Cash Alliance

The Better Than Cash Alliance is a partnership hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and embedded within it's Sustainable Finance Hub. It brings together governments, private sector leaders, and international organizations to accelerate the shift from cash to inclusive and responsible digital payments. By strengthening financial systems that are transparent, secure, and accessible, the Alliance contributes to poverty reduction, inclusive economic growth, and the financial empowerment of women and underserved communities worldwide.

