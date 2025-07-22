Africa: Born Winners Light Up TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024

17 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The slogan of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 - Born Winners - is more than just words. It's a rallying cry for a generation of women rewriting the story of African football.

Four of the continent's brightest stars have stepped forward to lend their voices to this powerful celebration of passion, resilience, and unshakable belief.

Born Winners honours the fearless, driven, and trailblazing women who are not just playing the game, they're transforming it.

Watch as these icons open up about leadership, legacy, and what it truly means to be a Born Winner.

Video Stories from Asisat Oshoala, Barbra Banda, Grace Asantewaa and Ghoutia Karchouni available for download for editorial purposes only.

Watch video

For more on the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024 visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Inquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.