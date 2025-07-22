Africa: Born Winners Light Up TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024

The slogan of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 - Born Winners - is more than just words. It's a rallying cry for a generation of women rewriting the story of African football.

Four of the continent's brightest stars have stepped forward to lend their voices to this powerful celebration of passion, resilience, and unshakable belief.

Born Winners honours the fearless, driven, and trailblazing women who are not just playing the game, they're transforming it.

Watch as these icons open up about leadership, legacy, and what it truly means to be a Born Winner.

Video Stories from Asisat Oshoala, Barbra Banda, Grace Asantewaa and Ghoutia Karchouni available for download for editorial purposes only.

Watch video

For more on the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024 visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Inquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department