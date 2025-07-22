Africa: Confident Morocco Power Past Mali to Reach Wafcon 2024 Semi-Finals

18 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations hosts, Morocco delighted a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat as they claimed a confident 3-1 victory over Mali to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Atlas Lionesses got off to a flying start, taking the lead in the 7th minute when Ibtissam Jraïdi finished calmly into the bottom left corner after being teed up by Sakina Ouzraoui Diki. The early goal settled Morocco, who enjoyed more of the ball and created the clearer chances throughout the first half.

Mali responded with efforts from Aïssata Traoré and Fatoumata Diarra, but goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi stood firm to preserve Morocco's lead going into the break.

Morocco maintained their attacking intent in the second half and were rewarded in the 77th minute. Substitute Sanaâ Mssoudy was brought down in the box, earning a penalty.

Jraïdi stepped up to convert from the spot, doubling her tally and extending Morocco's advantage. With Mali pressing forward in search of a way back, they were caught out again in the 89th minute as Kenza Chapelle struck a superb low drive from outside the area, assisted by Imane Saoud, to make it 3-0.

Mali pulled one back in stoppage time after Ghizlane Chebbak was penalized for handball, with Traoré converting the resulting penalty, but it was merely a consolation as the final whistle confirmed Morocco's place in the final four.

The result marks another strong statement of intent from Reynald Pedros' side, who continue to build momentum in front of their home fans as they pursue a historic first TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON title.

