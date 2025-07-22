Africa: Andile Dlamini - How to Turn Pressure Into Legacy

Some people are born with it. Confidence. The way they walk. The way they talk. The way they approach high pressure situations. The way they approach adversity. The way they standout when their backs are against the wall. Andile Dlamini is one of them. She belongs up there.

Three clean sheets in the three games that she has played at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 in Morocco Have Dlamini standing tall in cloud nine. South Africa's finest and the reigning WAFCON Goalkeeper of the Year from the 2022 edition is stacking up exceptionally good performances like a pack of cards.

Standing tall whenever her team needs her, Dlamini is back at it - reminding any doubters if they even exist that she will always own moments whenever given the opportunity. Against a relentless Senegal side on Saturday in the last quarterfinal, she stood between the sticks and delivered an extraordinary display of excellence.

The three-time African champion with Mamelodi Sundowns - 2021 and 2023 at club level as well as 2022 with South Africa at national team level, had kept her fifth clean sheet in nine appearances at the WAFCON before being the deciding factor in the shootout to deny Nguenar Ndiaye and Méta Kandé.

Sticks, Safe Hands and Leadership

Nicknamed Sticks, Dlamini continues writing her name amongst global stars. In a WAFCON edition defined by narrow margins and big moments, the 32-year-old custodian continues to be the heartbeat of the defending champions who are desperate to defend their title.

A combined 13 saves in three games means that Dlamini has made two more saves than she made in the six games South Africa played at the WAFCON 2022 edition in their lead up to winning their first ever title.

"It was exceptional team performance. When we went to penalties, we know the capabilities that Andile has. It was really important to get those saves that she made. We are proud of her performance and the team," says the content Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane.

When Jane and Senegal's captain Korka Fall were done with the pre-penalty proceedings regarding the choice of the field the penalties would be taken and which team would go first, Dlamini received immense support from her teammates both on the field and those standing with the technical bench on the sidelines.

After she conceded the first one netted by the eventual Woman of the Match Mama Diop, Dlamini turned to the bench and said she felt some pain but being the fighter that she is, she says, "I got the encouragement. Ramalepe [Lebohang] said "sharp" and that is what a team is about. I am just grateful that my mind just channeled into, "I'm okay". I need to do this for the team. I think at that moment, it was a moment of "I have to do this for my team." I just did what I could."

"The three clean sheets come down to the defense of the team. Defense starts with the forwards, the way that they defend at the front and then in the middle then that line and then me. It is a matter of understanding your role on a specific day, communication. Positive messages to each other even when it is so difficult," she adds with her signature wide smile.

"I remember there was an instance where it was a buildup, and the ball went out for a corner. Fifi (Refiloe Jane) came and tapped me at the back and said, "Let's go". That's beautiful because we are a team. That is the spirit of Ubuntu. That is captaincy. That shows that she is a leader more than anything. What is beautiful about Banyana Banyana is that you have all of that surrounding us. But it is not over. We still have to go to the semifinals and make sure that we do our best and hopefully see ourselves in the final."

Nemesis, Omnipresent Nigeria

To be the best, one must beat the best. The Super Falcons are featuring in their 13th semifinal in 13 editions. Everpresent. Chasing their 10th WAFCON title, Nigeria are waiting for South Africa who themselves want to defend their title - one they won in 2022. Their first WAFCON trophy.

Dlamini together with her teammates want to feel the same way they felt three years ago when they lifted the continental title in Rabat after beating the hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South Africa have defeated Nigeria twice in the last two editions including a 1-0 victory thanks to Thembi Kgatlana at the 2018 edition as well as a 2-1 win in 2022 courtesy of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia's goals just after the hour mark.

Tuesday's semifinal will see Dlamini come up against a ruthless Nigerian side that put five goals past Zambia in a one-sided encounter and an opposite number in Chiamaka Nnadozie who has kept a remarkable four clean sheets explaining why she is the current African Goalkeeper of the Year.

But for Sticks, this is another opportunity to represent South Africa and make her nation pride. In one word, she calls it, "Sbahle". Sbahle which means beautiful in isiZulu. Grateful to be playing at this WAFCON, Dlamini is making the most of every opportunity given to her. After every game, she is always the last one to leave the field, greeting their fans - South Africans and Moroccans. For those that are kids and ask for her gloves, she blows kisses to them and leaves them with encouraging words about football and life in general. Sbahle.